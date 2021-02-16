RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visited West Bengal veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty at his Mumbai residence in Madh area on Tuesday morning. With the meeting coming close to the heels of the much awaited West Bengal Assembly elections, speculations are rife that the Bengali superstar might join BJP.

Upon meeting the RSS chief, Chakraborty said that this was not political but a spiritual meeting. He said that he had earlier also invited him home and since Mohan Bhagwat went to his house, Chakraborty believes that he considers him as his family member.

This is, however, not the first time such news has been doing the rounds. Earlier too, when Mithun Chakraborty had met Mohan Bhagwat at the RSS headquarter in Nagpur in October 2019, the West Bengal political circles were abuzz with speculations that the veteran actor was joining BJP.

Mithun Chakraborty is a Bengali superstar and has a massive fan base in West Bengal. If at all, speculations of him joining BJP holds water, it would definitely prove advantageous for the BJP which has been eyeing to win the upcoming polls in Bengal.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty was long associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal. He is the former TMC Rajya Sabha member. He had resigned from the party in 2016 over health issues.

Legislative Assembly elections for 294 seats of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held in April 2021.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee who is eyeing at her third term is currently going through a rough time as several top party leaders including Suvendu Adhikari, Rajib Banerjee and others have quit TMC and joined BJP ahead of the 2021 West Bengal election. The exodus of several veterans from the TMC since 2019 Lok Sabha election, where TMC won 22 Lok Sabha seats while BJP won 18, may impact overall vote-share for Mamata Banerjee’s party in the upcoming polls.