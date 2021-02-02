Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Home World Christian woman asks colleagues to chant Jesus’ name, stripped and thrashed in Pakistan: Here's...
CrimeNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Christian woman asks colleagues to chant Jesus’ name, stripped and thrashed in Pakistan: Here’s what happened

The incident took place on Thursday (January 28) during which Tabitha was dragged from the 3rd to the 1st floor and repeatedly assaulted by her colleagues and onlookers.

OpIndia Staff
Christian woman, accused of blasphemy, stripped and slapped at workplace
Screengrab of the viral video
5

In another case of persecution of religious minorities in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, a Christian woman named Tabitha Nazir Gill was slapped and stripped after she was accused of blasphemy, reported UCA News.

As per reports, the victim was assaulted at the Sobhraj Maternity Hospital in Karachi, Pakistan where she had worked as a nurse for 9 years. She was accused of insulting Prophet Muhammad, Prophet Abraham and Prophet Adam by her colleagues.

One nurse, who works with the victim, named Nasreen alleged, “She (Tabitha) urged others to say ‘Jesus’ to solve their problems. Don’t speak the name. She commits blasphemy. We shall bury her. We will sacrifice our generations for the dignity of the prophets”

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Nasreen was seen thrashing the victim. The incident took place on Thursday (January 28) during which Tabitha was dragged from the 3rd to the 1st floor and repeatedly assaulted by her colleagues and onlookers.

She was locked in a room, thrashed with brooms, tied with ropes and forced to tender an apology. “Close the gate. Don’t let her escape. Beat her. Why did you speak of our religion? Rub your nose on the ground. Repent from Allah,” others yelled in the background.

Meanwhile, the cops were called in and the victim was taken to the police station. The police initially ruled it a ‘case of misunderstanding’ and allowed Tabitha to go home. However, on the same evening, a case was registered against the victim under Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) Section 295-C (blasphemy). According to the First Information Report (FIR), one Muslim woman named Saba claimed that the victim had insulted Prophet Ismael.

She alleged, “She (Tabitha) stated that Ishmael stomped the Zamzam holy water we drink. Adam committed adultery with Eve. She twisted the name of Muhammad, adding that Muhammad is nothing. Nobody came after Jesus.” Dismissing the allegations of blasphemy, the victim narrated, “I didn’t do anything like this. I am a Christian. We don’t swear but still, I swear by Jesus and the Bible. This is their plan. Let me call my husband.”

Christian groups condemn the incident

While condemning the incident, one Father Abid Habib said that the assault on Tabitha reflected jealousy and ignorance on the part of the perpetrators. He said, “I have said this a thousand times. If Allah Almighty has said that blasphemers must be killed, then I can say that Almighty Allah is not Rahman-e-Rahim (benevolent and merciful). If his Prophet has commanded to kill blasphemers, then he can never be called Rahmat-e-Alamin (mercy to the world).”

Another Pastor Irfan James called for action against ‘jihadi women’ who assaulted and tortured the victim. Similarly, Director of CLASS-UK, Nasir Saeed, questioned the role of the police in determining whether the blasphemy allegations were a way to settle personal scores. “It is the need of the times to look into this matter and stop the growing misuse of the blasphemy law against innocent people. The wording of the blasphemy law is so broad and vague that it has allowed a wide range of acts and its continuous misuse,” he added.

Christian mother and her son brutally lynched to death

In November last year, a Christian woman named Yasmin and her son Usman Masih was brutally killed by a Muslim mob led by Muhammad Hassan and others in Kathor Kalan village in Gujranwala, Pakistan. The gruesome lynching of the Christian mother-son duo reportedly took place in the name of blasphemy.

According to activist Rahat Austin, Yasmin was shot dead by Mohammad Hassan. His son, severely injured, died minutes later as he desperately clung to his wife’s hands while his two daughters saw their father dying. The activist further mentions that the crowd gathered at the spot watched the specter of violence unleashed against the Christian family, with none of them coming forward to help them.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspakistan christian woman blasphemy
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

Pakistanis and Islamists attack former England cricketer after he thanked ‘beloved country’ India for Covid-19 vaccines

OpIndia Staff -
Kevin Pietersen, former England cricketer, has expressed his gratitude towards India after Covid-19 vaccines reached South Africa.
Read more
News Reports

After PM Modi bats for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, Oxford panel chooses ‘Aatmanirbharta’ as the Hindi Word of 2020

OpIndia Staff -
The word 'Aatmanirbharta' became popular after PM Narendra Modi's call for an "Aatmanirbhar Bharat"
Read more

Taiwan overtakes China in economic growth for the first time in 30 years

World OpIndia Staff -
Unlike other countries, Taiwan was successful in checking the spread of Coronavirus and avoided a strict lockdown.

When protesting ‘farmers’ hailed Khalistani terrorists Sukha and Jinda in presence of ‘actor-farmer’ Deep Sidhu

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Song threatening rise of Khalistani terrorists on the lines of Sukha and Jinda emerged on social media

Did Mamata Banerjee say ‘bh*ncho’ while trying to prove she can speak better Hindi than PM Modi? A fact-check

Political Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee is heard engaging in a deranged rant in order to prove that she speaks better Hindi than Prime Minister Modi.

Subramanian Swamy shares fake data about petrol prices and RTs abusive tweet about ‘Bhakts’ as Union Budget is praised over all

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday shared information on Twitter what could only be described as a 'WhatsApp forward'.

Recently Popular

OpIndia Scoops

‘Liberals’ try to ‘scare’ Yogi govt with US pressure over American citizen Siddharth Varadarajan

Nirwa Mehta -
No sooner the FIR was registered against Siddharth Varadarajan for fake news, the usual suspects were out of their burrows to cry foul.
Read more
Politics

Subramanian Swamy shares fake data about petrol prices and RTs abusive tweet about ‘Bhakts’ as Union Budget is praised over all

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday shared information on Twitter what could only be described as a 'WhatsApp forward'.
Read more
Social Media

Book My Show shares hilarious meme on Rahul Gandhi, deletes tweet despite praise from netizens: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The funny Rahul Gandhi photograph had become a meme on social media and Book My Show had shared the same.
Read more
News Reports

Govt blocks 250 tweets and Twitter accounts that claimed PM Modi was planning farmer genocide

OpIndia Staff -
Sources tell OpIndia that this has been done on the request of Ministry of Home Affairs and law enforcement agencies to prevent any escalation of law and order in view of the on-going farmer agitation.
Read more
Social Media

This Twitter user has been ‘correcting’ politically biased cartoons, and is killing it

OpIndia Staff -
Cartoonists also deal with their own biases like journalists, but often are not called out for it. But times are changing.
Read more
Fact-Check

Was flag raised on Red Fort during Republic Day riots the Nishan Sahib? How Twitter and ‘fact-checkers’ manipulated media

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter, with its 'manipulated media' mischief is actually spreading misinformation and furthering falsehoods.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

World

Christian woman asks colleagues to chant Jesus’ name, stripped and thrashed in Pakistan: Here’s what happened

OpIndia Staff -
A case was registered against the victim under Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) Section 295-C (blasphemy) after she was thrashed.
Read more
Politics

Punjab Assembly to pass bills again to counter central farm laws after Governor refused to give assent: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Amarinder Singh will bring bills to nullify central Agriculture laws after the Governor had earlier refused to give assent.
Read more
News Reports

With Iranian link to bomb blast near Israel Embassy being suspected, India keeps an eye on Iran return students

OpIndia Staff -
Indian security agencies have been probing the recent blast near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi on January 29
Read more
Entertainment

Has Karan Johar’s Takht been shelved following outrage over its Islamist writer? Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Takht ran into controversy last year over its Hinduphobic Islamist writer Hussain Haidry, with Netizens asking to boycott the movie.
Read more
Social Media

Watch: Viral video shows Sikh anti-farm law protesters raising ‘Naara-e-Takbeer’ slogans

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral where Sikh anti-farm law protesters can be heard raising "Naara-e-Takbeer, Allah-hu-Akbar" slogans.
Read more
Social Media

Pakistanis and Islamists attack former England cricketer after he thanked ‘beloved country’ India for Covid-19 vaccines

OpIndia Staff -
Kevin Pietersen, former England cricketer, has expressed his gratitude towards India after Covid-19 vaccines reached South Africa.
Read more
News Reports

After PM Modi bats for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, Oxford panel chooses ‘Aatmanirbharta’ as the Hindi Word of 2020

OpIndia Staff -
The word 'Aatmanirbharta' became popular after PM Narendra Modi's call for an "Aatmanirbhar Bharat"
Read more
World

Leaked Chinese Police data reveals the extent of Uyghur Muslim repression: From population control to surveillance

OpIndia Staff -
Millions of Chinese Police leaked files describe in excruciating detail the degree of stifling surveillance of China's Uyghur minorities and the growing use of technology to subjugate them
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Court grants bail to The Caravan journalist Mandeep Punia, not allowed to leave country without permission: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Caravan reporter Mandeep Punia granted bail by Delhi Court with conditions, not allowed to leave country without permission.
Read more
World

Taiwan overtakes China in economic growth for the first time in 30 years

OpIndia Staff -
Unlike other countries, Taiwan was successful in checking the spread of Coronavirus and avoided a strict lockdown.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com