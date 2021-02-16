Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Home News Reports 'Indian history was written by colonisers or their slaves, it is being undone now':...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

‘Indian history was written by colonisers or their slaves, it is being undone now’: PM Modi inaugurates Maharaja Suheldev Memorial UP

Speaking through videoconferencing, PM Modi paid his tributes to Bahraich, the birthplace of King Suheldev, the unsung warrior of the Indian history. PM Modi also noted that there’s more to the history of the country than that written by those who enslaved it.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Maharaj Suheldev Memorial in UP's Bahraich
PM Modi(Source: Twitter)
198

On the birth anniversary of King Suheldev, PM Modi on Tuesday virtually laid the foundation stone of the Maharaja Suheldev Memorial and other development projects at Chittaura lake, along with inaugurating a medical College building named after Maharaja Suheldev in UP’s Bahraich.

Speaking through videoconferencing, PM Modi paid his tributes to Bahraich, the birthplace of King Suheldev, the unsung warrior of the Indian history. PM Modi also noted that there’s more to the history of the country than that written by those who enslaved it. 

“I salute this holy land of Bahraich, the birthplace of Rashtriya Nayaka Maharaja Suheldev and the sages who meditated with their might, paid homage to the motherland,” PM Modi said.

“History of India is not just what was written by those who enslaved this country and those with a slave mentality. India’s history is that too which the common people of India have kept alive in the folktales of India for generations,” said PM Modi. 

PM Modi further added, “Today when India is entering the 75th year of independence, there can be no bigger an occasion to remember & take inspiration from the contribution of such great men (Maharaja Suheldev), their sacrifice, struggle, valour & martyrdom.”

PM Modi also lamented on the gross perversion of the history, stating that it is misfortune that those who dedicated their lives to protect India were not given their due recognition. The Prime Minister, however, added that the injustice and manipulation done by the writers and creators of the history is being undone by today’s India. 

An icon of the Rajbhar community, King Suheldev is known for defeating and killing the Ghaznavid general Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud in a battle on the banks of the Chittaura lake in Bahraich in 1033 and halting the relentless march of the marauding Muslim armies. 

Development and beautification projects unveiled by PM Modi

PM Modi also unveiled beautification projects of Shravasti, Chittaura Lake and Bahraich on the occasion.

“This modern and grand monument, the development of the historic Chittaura Lake, will enhance the blessings of Maharaja Suheldev on Bahraich and inspire generations to come,” the prime minister said.

PM Modi hails UP CM Yogi Adityanath for UP’s successful handling of the pandemic

Extolling Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for his handling of coronavirus pandemic outbreak in the state, PM Modi said, “The way the contagion was tamed in Uttar Pradesh is remarkable. Imagine how things would have been done at the national, international level if the situation in UP had worsened. But Yogi ji and his entire team managed to control the outbreak in the best possible manner,” PM Modi said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPM Modi UP, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Suheldev memorial UP
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

US-based writer Gayle Kimball removes video of her 2020 interview with arrested ‘activist’ Disha Ravi: Here is what they don’t want you to know

OpIndia Staff -
In the 2020 interview too, Disha Ravi had gone on to spread misinformation and blatant lies to defame India on a global platform
News Reports

‘We will make sure you are in the clear’: A panic-stricken Disha Ravi had told a panic-stricken Greta Thunberg after the Toolkit was tweeted

OpIndia Staff -
Moments after Greta Thunberg tweeted the "toolkit", climate activist Disha Ravi asked her not to tweet the toolkit as their names were on it and they could face charges under the UAPA

Shantanu Muluk, co-accused in Greta ‘toolkit’ case receives support from his cousin who is a Shiv Sena leader

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Muluk said that his brother is a 'criminal' only if supporting farmers in their demands to repeal the farm Laws is a crime.

Malayalam novel Meesha that sexualised temple-going women conferred Kerala Sahitya Akademi award

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A conversation in the novel portrayed that women who visited temples to show that they were available for sex.

Project Ramlala: How women artisans in Uttar Pradesh are making khadi outfits for Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Under Project Ramlala, women artisans who are working under the initiative have been making the outfits for the Ram Lalla deity in Ayodhya's Bhavya Ram Mandir.

Aam Aadmi Party, ‘Farmers protest’, Greta toolkit and Khalistan: The dots that need to be connected

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While Congress fanned a protest with clear Khalistani roots, AAP too, it would seem, was inextricably involved with the global conspiracy against India.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘We can literally get UAPA against us’: Explosive WhatsApp chats between Disha Ravi and Greta Thunberg surfaces

OpIndia Staff -
Disha Ravi had also tried to conceal details about her acquaintance with accused Nikita Jacob, who has been on the run from law enforcement authorities, as per reports.
Read more
Entertainment

Popstar Rihanna poses topless with Ganesha figurine necklace for her lingerie brand, netizens fume

OpIndia Staff -
Rihanna can be seen wearing a purple satin bottoms with a purple necklace with Ganesha figurine on it.
Read more
News Reports

Exclusive: NCPCR initiates action against pro-AAP YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for illegally obtaining IP location of a minor

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR wrote to Twitter to take appropriate action against Rathee and sought details within seven days.
Read more
Cricket

‘Stunted adulthood’: The Caravan attacks Sachin Tendulkar’s middle class origins, insinuates he is mentally unfit to humiliate him over unity comment

OpIndia Staff -
The Caravan on Saturday published a wild hate-piece against Sachin Tendulkar because the cricket legend urged the country to remain united
Read more
News Reports

Half knowledge is a dangerous thing: How Disha Ravi spread misinformation and blatant lies to defame India on a global platform

OpIndia Staff -
In an hour-long interview with writer Gayle Kimball, sometime in mid-2020, Ravi blames 'patriarchy' for rapes and paints a picture of doom.
Read more
News Reports

‘Will be deactivating social media accounts’: Tanzila Anis offers apology after Gaana sacks her for objectionable posts

OpIndia Staff -
Tanzila Anis has issued an apology on Sunday after she was sacked by Gaana for her objectionable comments on social media.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
516,421FollowersFollow
23,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com