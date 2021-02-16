On the birth anniversary of King Suheldev, PM Modi on Tuesday virtually laid the foundation stone of the Maharaja Suheldev Memorial and other development projects at Chittaura lake, along with inaugurating a medical College building named after Maharaja Suheldev in UP’s Bahraich.

Speaking through videoconferencing, PM Modi paid his tributes to Bahraich, the birthplace of King Suheldev, the unsung warrior of the Indian history. PM Modi also noted that there’s more to the history of the country than that written by those who enslaved it.

“I salute this holy land of Bahraich, the birthplace of Rashtriya Nayaka Maharaja Suheldev and the sages who meditated with their might, paid homage to the motherland,” PM Modi said.

“History of India is not just what was written by those who enslaved this country and those with a slave mentality. India’s history is that too which the common people of India have kept alive in the folktales of India for generations,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi further added, “Today when India is entering the 75th year of independence, there can be no bigger an occasion to remember & take inspiration from the contribution of such great men (Maharaja Suheldev), their sacrifice, struggle, valour & martyrdom.”

PM Modi also lamented on the gross perversion of the history, stating that it is misfortune that those who dedicated their lives to protect India were not given their due recognition. The Prime Minister, however, added that the injustice and manipulation done by the writers and creators of the history is being undone by today’s India.

An icon of the Rajbhar community, King Suheldev is known for defeating and killing the Ghaznavid general Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud in a battle on the banks of the Chittaura lake in Bahraich in 1033 and halting the relentless march of the marauding Muslim armies.

Development and beautification projects unveiled by PM Modi

PM Modi also unveiled beautification projects of Shravasti, Chittaura Lake and Bahraich on the occasion.

“This modern and grand monument, the development of the historic Chittaura Lake, will enhance the blessings of Maharaja Suheldev on Bahraich and inspire generations to come,” the prime minister said.

PM Modi hails UP CM Yogi Adityanath for UP’s successful handling of the pandemic

Extolling Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for his handling of coronavirus pandemic outbreak in the state, PM Modi said, “The way the contagion was tamed in Uttar Pradesh is remarkable. Imagine how things would have been done at the national, international level if the situation in UP had worsened. But Yogi ji and his entire team managed to control the outbreak in the best possible manner,” PM Modi said.