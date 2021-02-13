Farmers in Rajasthan reportedly tore the posters of Congress scion Rahul Gandhi and raised slogans against him during his visit to the state yesterday. The farmers also showed him black flags after stopping his convoy in Sri Ganganagar. Rahul Gandhi is reportedly on a two-day visit to the state to address the issue of farm laws. Rahul Gandhi addressed rallies in Pilibanga and Sri Ganganagar on the first day of his visit.

Congress government did not allow farmers to enter Jaipur: Farmers

Speaking to Republic TV, one of the protesting farmers named Jaiveer Singh accused Rahul Gandhi of visiting the state for political gains and not for raising the farmers’ issues. Singh said that Rahul Gandhi was trying to fool the farmers. “We have been agitating against the farm laws for the past 3 months. But here you should call it a Congress rally. You are hoisting Kisan flags and fooling us? When we held a march on November 1 against the laws, it was your government which did not allow us to enter Jaipur. You are saying BJP government doesn’t allow to enter Delhi, then how is your government different?”, Singh said.

Rahul Gandhi is here is organise a political rally in the name of farmers: Farmers

Singh said that the farmers wanted to speak to Rahul Gandhi and therefore had sought permission to meet him. The permission was granted but the farmers were not allowed to meet him later. “He walked away childishly without meeting us. So we tore his posters and we will do it again”, he added.

Another farm said that Gandhi did not want to speak to the farmers and that he only wanted to gather a crowd for his political rally. It is the allegation of the farmers that Congress took out the rally for political gains in the pretext of addressing farmers’ issues.

Congress and how it has fanned protests

It is rather interesting to see Rahul Gandhi being opposed by so-called farmers in Jaipur when Congress has been constantly fanning violence in the name of farmers.

As we have maintained here at OpIndia, the Congress Party will be more than willing to set the entire country on fire if only they could rule over the ashes. They have demonstrated that quite eloquently during the whole set of events.

The only thing that mattered to the Congress party is that it saw an opportunity which it could use to undermine the ruling dispensation. It conveniently ignored the fact that they had advocated for the same reforms earlier. Instead, they threw their full weight behind the protesters.

Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, former president of the Congress party, and in all probability the next one, has been making comments that come across as WhatsApp forwards. “There is no deadlock. The government, in its arrogance, believes that they can tire out farmers. But farmers cannot be fooled. Indian farmers know more than the Prime Minister. There is only one solution that they have to take back the laws,” he said addressing a press conference.

More recently, he has said that the three laws will permit ‘2-3 big industrialists’ to take over Indian agriculture. Such rhetoric had terrible consequences and eventually, Jio Towers were vandalised in Punjab in large numbers. The Punjab Chief Minister had to come out strongly against the vandals but it is his own party that incited the whole fracas. The Congress party-led the horse to the water and then cried foul when the horse decided to drink it.

The constant fear-mongering by the Congress party of a protest that was clearly led by Khalistanis added fuel to fire, a fire that culminated with the violence on Republic Day in Delhi.

While the Congress party has been fuelling tension and violence that led to the siege of Delhi, it is interesting that the Congress government itself did not allow the so-called farmers to enter Jaipur. It appears as though while the Congress wants the fire to remain burning in order to keep the offensive up against PM Modi, they want to ensure that the few states government by them are not touched.