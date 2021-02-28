A sub-inspector in Rajasthan was suspended for sacrificing a goat at a Temple in Paradva village under Kasbathana area. Disciplinary action was initiated against him as well after animal rights activists intervened into the matter.

The police officer in question has been identified as Bhanwar Singh, SHO of Deoli-Manjhi police station in Kota district. A 54-second video of the Pashubali ritual went viral on social media following which the Police got involved.

Kota Rural SP Sharad Choudhary ordered an enquiry into the matter to be conducted by Circle Officer (CO) of Sangod Rameshwar Parihar. A case has also been registered against the suspended police officer from Rajasthan.

As per reports, the incident occurred on the 19th of February when the police officer was on leave to attend the tonsure ceremony of his grandson. A goat was sacrificed at the local Temple. SHO of Kasbathana police station Bhagwan Das, however, claimed that he was not aware of the suspension order and said that an investigation into the matter was still underway.

The Hindu ritual of animal sacrifice has come under intense attack in recent times with numerous attempts to have it banned. The Supreme Court had permitted the ritual to be performed last year after the Tripura High Court had it banned. The apex court had stayed the order of the Odisha High Court banning the ritual as well.

Animal rights activists focus excessively on the Hindu ritual while remaining silent on the slaughter of animals during Eid.