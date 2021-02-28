Sunday, February 28, 2021
Ram Mandir donation crosses the Rs 2,100 crore mark, exceeds estimated collection

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had anticipated that it might receive around Rs 1,100 crore for building the Ram temple complex as it launched the crowdfunding campaign on January 15.

OpIndia Staff
3D rendering of proposed Ram Mandir
The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has received more than Rs 2,100 crore from public for the construction of a grand temple at Ayodhya.

According to the reports, the trust has estimated that they have collected more than Rs 2,100 crore donations as a means of crowdsourcing. The donation drive, which part of the 44-day fund-raising campaign launched by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), concluded on Saturday.

In fact, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had anticipated that it might receive around Rs 1,100 crore for building the Ram temple complex as it launched the crowdfunding campaign on January 15. However, to their surprise, the trust has received an overwhelming response from the people of the country, who have now donated Rs 1,000 crore more than the original estimate.

Treasurer of the Teerth Kshetra Trust Govind Dev Giri said, “The fund-raising campaign has ended with generous contributions from crosssections of people, including residents of far-flung villages of India, blurring religious barriers. Total donations received has crossed Rs 2,100 crore on Saturday evening.”

According to Giri, the construction cost of the temple at Rs 300-Rs 400 crores and Rs 1,100 crore will be dedicated to building the entire complex on Ramjanmabhoomi.

Ram Mandir donation drive

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust which is overseeing the construction of the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya had launched a mass contact and contribution campaign, the ‘Shri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan’ on January 15.

Nearly 1.50 lakh VHP activists have been collecting funds under the ‘Shri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan’ drive. Thirty-seven activists have been deputed to deposit the donations in the three nationalised bank accounts of the trust.

The Ram temple trust has opened accounts in the State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and the Bank of Baroda. From remote villages, the Hindu organisation activists are bringing funds and depositing them in the bank accounts. The find collection drive concluded on February 27. While the fund collection drive has seen massive participation from Hindus, many VHP and Bajrang Dal activists are being brutally attacked, assaulted and even killed for being a part of this campaign.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Ram Mandir donation crosses the Rs 2,100 crore mark, exceeds estimated collection

