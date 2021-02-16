Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Home News Reports Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rathod submits resignation as demand for his arrest in Pooja...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rathod submits resignation as demand for his arrest in Pooja Chavan’s suicide case rises: Report

Yesterday we reported how after many audio clips allegedly linked to Pooja Chavan’s death, moreover, alluding to the involvement of the state minister, went viral on social media.

OpIndia Staff
Sanjay-Rathod-CM-Uddhav-Thackeray-Pooja-Chavan
Maharashtra Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod (l) resigns from Uddhav Thackeray's (R) cabinet after his name emerges in Pooja Chavan's (m) suicide case (source: TV9 Marathi News)
298

The 22-year-old TikTok celebrity Pooja Chavan’s suicide case has created tremendous political pressure on the Shiv Sena government, especially after the name of one of its cabinet minister, Sanjay Rathod surfaced in connection with the case. Amidst increasing demands for his immediate resignation and arrest, local reports suggest that the Shiv Sena cabinet minister has sent his resignation to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s office Tuesday.

While the Shiv Sena motormouth leader Sanjay Raut has chosen to remain tight-lipped on this recent development, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya took to Twitter to confirm the news of the Shiv Sena’s cabinet minister’s resignation. The BJP leader, however, did not appear happy with just resignation and demanded that Rathod be arrested and jailed immediately.

Earlier, we reported how after many audio clips allegedly linked to Pooja Chavan’s death, moreover, alluding to the involvement of the state minister, went viral on social media, many BJP leaders namely Devendra Fadnavis, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Kirit Somaiya, demanded a detailed inquiry in the case. Somaiya also demanded that Rathod be sacked from the Cabinet and arrested immediately.

Hinting that the voice in the purported audio clip was that of the Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rathod, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday, “The voice in the clip is very easily recognisable by all, and police should also reveal whose voice is there in that clip which is being hidden by the police,” said the BJP leader adding that his office received these 12 clips of conversation between two persons linked to the woman’s death, and he had forwarded them to the Director-General of Police.

Moreover, some social media posts claimed that Pooja Chavan was in a relationship with the Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rathod.

After the suicide case of the TikTok celebrity snowballed into a political row in Maharashtra, with the National Commission for Women (NCW) also taking cognisanze of the case and seeking a report on the death of Pooja Chavan from the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP), Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray stepped in, confirming that an enquiry is underway and the truth will surface after the probe is over. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Editor's picks

SC takes suo motu cognisance, registers criminal contempt case against Rajdeep Sardesai: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance and registered contempt case after Rajdeep Sardesai tweeted undermining judiciary
News Reports

US-based writer Gayle Kimball removes video of her 2020 interview with arrested ‘activist’ Disha Ravi: Here is what they don’t want you to know

OpIndia Staff -
In the 2020 interview too, Disha Ravi had gone on to spread misinformation and blatant lies to defame India on a global platform

‘We will make sure you are in the clear’: A panic-stricken Disha Ravi had told a panic-stricken Greta Thunberg after the Toolkit was tweeted

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Moments after Greta Thunberg tweeted the "toolkit", climate activist Disha Ravi asked her not to tweet the toolkit as their names were on it and they could face charges under the UAPA

Shantanu Muluk, co-accused in Greta ‘toolkit’ case receives support from his cousin who is a Shiv Sena leader

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Muluk said that his brother is a 'criminal' only if supporting farmers in their demands to repeal the farm Laws is a crime.

Malayalam novel Meesha that sexualised temple-going women conferred Kerala Sahitya Akademi award

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A conversation in the novel portrayed that women who visited temples to show that they were available for sex.

Project Ramlala: How women artisans in Uttar Pradesh are making khadi outfits for Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Under Project Ramlala, women artisans who are working under the initiative have been making the outfits for the Ram Lalla deity in Ayodhya's Bhavya Ram Mandir.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘We can literally get UAPA against us’: Explosive WhatsApp chats between Disha Ravi and Greta Thunberg surfaces

OpIndia Staff -
Disha Ravi had also tried to conceal details about her acquaintance with accused Nikita Jacob, who has been on the run from law enforcement authorities, as per reports.
Read more
Entertainment

Popstar Rihanna poses topless with Ganesha figurine necklace for her lingerie brand, netizens fume

OpIndia Staff -
Rihanna can be seen wearing a purple satin bottoms with a purple necklace with Ganesha figurine on it.
Read more
News Reports

Exclusive: NCPCR initiates action against pro-AAP YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for illegally obtaining IP location of a minor

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR wrote to Twitter to take appropriate action against Rathee and sought details within seven days.
Read more
Cricket

‘Stunted adulthood’: The Caravan attacks Sachin Tendulkar’s middle class origins, insinuates he is mentally unfit to humiliate him over unity comment

OpIndia Staff -
The Caravan on Saturday published a wild hate-piece against Sachin Tendulkar because the cricket legend urged the country to remain united
Read more
News Reports

Half knowledge is a dangerous thing: How Disha Ravi spread misinformation and blatant lies to defame India on a global platform

OpIndia Staff -
In an hour-long interview with writer Gayle Kimball, sometime in mid-2020, Ravi blames 'patriarchy' for rapes and paints a picture of doom.
Read more
News Reports

‘Will be deactivating social media accounts’: Tanzila Anis offers apology after Gaana sacks her for objectionable posts

OpIndia Staff -
Tanzila Anis has issued an apology on Sunday after she was sacked by Gaana for her objectionable comments on social media.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
516,479FollowersFollow
23,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com