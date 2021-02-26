In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old minor girl studying in class IX was drugged and brutally raped by seven members of a drug syndicate in Kerala. According to the reports, a drug and sex racket operating in Kerala had befriended the 14-year-old girl from Malappuram, Kerala. For the last few months, the accused drugged and raped her, whom she had befriended through Instagram.

The police have arrested two accused in the case – Muhammed Aflah and Muhammed Rafeeque, both natives of Malappuram district.

The Kerala police said that the girl was given access to a mobile phone for her online classes during the lockdown period. However, during the lockdown, she befriended a 30-year-old youth, now identified as the key accused, through social media platform Instagram.

“After several rounds of chatting on Instagram, the youth visited her home and initiated her into the world of drugs,” an officer said.

Accused trapped girls, provided drugs and raped them

According to the police, the accused supplied her the drugs and slowly made her an addict. Later, the youth started sexually abusing the girl. The accused made other members of the drug syndicate sexually harass the victim.

The victim lives in Malappuram with her mother and younger brother as her father works in West Asia. The accused used to sneak into the girl’s house and supply her drugs before abusing her. The issue came to light after the victim narrated the incident to a relative, leading to intervention by Childline.

The Childline in the district later busted the racket, and the teenager was rescued. The accused used to target school-going girls through Instagram. The girl has now been rescued and sent to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). However, the teenager is struggling with withdrawal symptoms.

The police have registered seven cases in connection with the case. The Kalpakanchery police suspect that at least seven people are involved with the racket.