Saturday, February 27, 2021
Home News Reports US intelligence report says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved killing of Jamal...
FeaturedNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

US intelligence report says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved killing of Jamal Khashoggi, Biden admin imposes ‘Kashoggi ban’: Details

Following the release of the report, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a new set of punitive measures called - "Khashoggi Ban"

OpIndia Staff
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman with Jamal Khashoggi (R)
109

On Friday, the United States for the first time publicly accused Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of approving the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Biden administration also announced a new set of punitive measures indirectly targeting the Saudi Crown Prince.

Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of the Saudi, approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey, to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said an intelligence report that was declassified by President Joe Biden’s administration. The Biden administration released the declassified intelligence report to Congress ahead of its public release on Friday.

“We assess that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi,” the intelligence report reads.

Khashoggi, a journalist who wrote for The Washington Post, was allegedly killed by Saudi officials after luring him inside a Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. The journalist was killed and cut into pieces.

The report further says, “We base this assessment on the Crown Prince’s control of decision-making in the Kingdom, the direct involvement of a key adviser and members of Muhammad bin Salman’s protective detail in operation, and the Crown Prince’s support for using violent measures to silence dissidents abroad, including Khashoggi”.

The four-page document, titled “Assessing the Saudi Government’s Role in the Killing of Jamal Khashoggi”, is marked as declassified by the Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines on February 25.

“We have high confidence that the following individuals participated in, ordered, or were otherwise complicit in or responsible for the death of Jamal Khashoggi on behalf of Muhammad bin Salman. We do not know whether these individuals knew in advance that the operation would result in Khashoggi’s death,” read the declassified report.

Biden administration introduces “Khashoggi ban”, to take punitive actions

Following the release of the report, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a new set of punitive measures called – “Khashoggi Ban” that allows the Biden administration to restrict visas for individuals acting on behalf of a foreign government who are directly engaged in “serious, extraterritorial counter-dissident activities, including those that suppress, harass, surveil, threaten, or harm journalists, activists, or other persons perceived to be dissidents for their work.”

In a statement, Blinken said that the ban will cover family members and would immediately be applied to 76 Saudi individuals “believed to have been engaged in threatening dissidents overseas, including but not limited to the Khashoggi killing.” However, the new measures do not directly target the Saudi crown prince.

Responding to the media regarding actions against Saudi Prince, US Secretary of State Blinken said that “this is bigger than any one person,” contending that the Biden administration is trying not to rupture the relationship with Saudi, “but to recalibrate to be more in line with our interests and our values”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Al-Qaeda linked Turkish group IHH expands network in Nepal: From building Islamic centres to funding Jihadi orgs functioning along Indian border

OpIndia Staff -
In the near future, Al-Qaeda linked IHH intends to expand into the Sunsari region, an area close to the India-Nepal border.
Opinions

Dangerous political rhetoric against Industrialists and a lingering question: Did it lead to the bomb threat to Mukesh Ambani

Editorial Desk -
A car laden with explosives was discovered outside Antilla, the residence of Mukesh Ambani and his family.

US intelligence report says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved killing of Jamal Khashoggi, Biden admin imposes ‘Kashoggi ban’: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
United States for the first time accused Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of approving killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

“Samachar Tamasha Nahi” – 5 instances in recent history when India Today group had indulged in drama, fake news and shoddy journalism

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While Aaj Tak runs 'Samachar Tamasha Nahi' campaign claiming to be no-nonsense channel, 5 incidents when it was caught spreading fake news

NRIs in Canada protest outside Khalistani sympathiser and Canadaian MP Jagmeet Singh’s office amidst attacks from Khalistanis

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The protestors said that the farmer protests have turned into a Khalistani movement which is now targeting Hindu minorities in Canada

Election Commission announces schedule of assembly elections in four states and one union territory, counting on 2nd May

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Dates for assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry announced by the election commission

Recently Popular

Social Media Fact-Check

Did Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan elope with her Hindu servant? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
The image that is being used to claim that Iran Khan has 'eloped with her Hindu servant' was originally shared by Nupur Shikare, her fitness trainer. The two were posing on the occasion of Diwali.
Read more
News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
News Reports

‘His opinion less than objective and reliable, his conduct questionable’, says UK court about justice Markandey Katju in Nirav Modi extradition order

OpIndia Staff -
The UK Court rejected Justice Katju's argument that Nirav Modi will not get fair trial in India, and exposed his hypocrisy
Read more
Opinions

I worry about Yogendra Yadav’s mental health and his The Print article on the 2021 Bengal elections proves I am not wrong

Nupur J Sharma -
As BJP rises in Bengal, a panic attack was detailed in The Print, written by our very own Icchadhari protestor, Yogendra Yadav.
Read more
News Reports

‘Hindi filmmakers repeatedly insult Hindu Gods and Goddesses’: Remarks Allahabad HC rejecting bail of Amazon Prime’s Aparna Purohit in Tandav case

OpIndia Staff -
Aparna Purohit is accused of hurting religious sentiments through scenes mocking Hindu gods in the web series 'Tandav' on Amazon Prime
Read more
News Reports

Did the Congress party pay fishermen in Kerala Rs 30,000 to swim with Rahul Gandhi? What we know

OpIndia Staff -
CPIM owned Deshabhimani quoeted fishermen claiming Rahul Gandhi swimming in sea in Kerala was a drama staged by paying them
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,124FansLike
520,520FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com