A years-long dispute between administration and farmers has been resolved in Gorakhpur district resulting in 2.5 times compensation payment to farmers against acquired land. The district court has passed the judgment in favour of farmers in Manbella.

As per the reports, in 2009, the Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) had acquired about 215 acres of land in Manbella. The administration had decided on a price of Rs.18 lakh per hectare. The farmers were not happy with the price. MP Yogi Adityanath had intervened at that time, and the price was increased to Rs.28 lakh per hectare, but the farmers continued their fight. As a result, no project could start in the region.

CM Yogi formed committee in 2017 to resolve dispute

In 2017 after becoming Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath formed a committee to resolve the decade-old dispute. The committee suggested the price of Rs.71 lakh per hectare. However, once the project has been awarded, it is not legally possible to increase the compensation rate. Thus, 70 farmers went to the district court for resolution. A few days ago, the District judge gave a verdict in farmers’ favour and ordered the administration to pay the price difference with interest.

Some farmers had got Rs.18 lakh per hectare, and some farmers were paid Rs.28 lakh per hectare. As per the judgment, all farmers will get the benefit of the decision and will receive Rs 70 lakh per hectare. Those who had filed the petition will get compensation from the court. In contrast, the remaining farmers who were not part of the petition have to file a copy of the said order under Section 28A of the Land Acquisition application for enhanced compensation to the Land Procurement Officer.

Farmers thanked Chief Minister

As the increase in compensation was because of the intervention of CM Yogi Adityanath, the farmers have expressed gratitude to Chief Minister. Barkat Ali, Chairman of the Manbella Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, said that CM Yogi has been standing with them to fight for their rights from the beginning. He further said that the increased compensation had been made possible because of CM Yogi’s efforts.

GDA secretary Ram Singh Gautam said that a proposal would be placed in front of the board after getting a legal opinion, and the board will decide on the further action to be taken.

Land freed from land mafia after 38 years

In other news, after CM Yogi Adityanath’s intervention, 2.5-acre land has been freed from the land mafia in Gorakhpur Khowamandi in the Golghar region. As per the reports, Rajendra Yadav, a resident of Gorakhpur Khowamandi, has given a letter to CM Yogi Adityanath informing him about his 2.5-acre land that was grabbed by the land mafia in 1983. Yadav alleged that he had bought the land in 1983, but land mafia Prabhakar Dwivedi, with the support of local administration, grabbed the land. Since then, he had met several officials, but no one helped him.

Yadav met Yogi Adityanath in his Janta Darshan program on February 4 in Gorakhpur and requested him for help. CM Yogi directed police officials and the revenue department to take immediate action, after which the land was free within an hour.