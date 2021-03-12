A shocking case has come to light in a village of the Raisinghnagar area, district Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, where a 12-year-old boy raped a 6-year-old girl. As per reports, the boy studies in class six. During Covid-19 lockdown, he attended online classes and had unhindered access to the internet. During that period, while using his father’s phone for online classes, he stumbled upon porn websites and started watching them, and gradually got addicted to them.

As per reports, the girl is a neighbour of the boy, and the parents of the victim work on the farm. The boy took advantage of the girl being alone at her house. One day he took her to his house and raped her. When the parents came back, she told them about the incident, after which the parents rushed to the hospital. Later, a case was registered at the police station.

Investigating officer Rohit Sankhla is probing the case. The accused boy has been taken into police custody following the registration of the case against him.

Pandemic increased children’s access to porn

It won’t be right to blame Covid-19 lockdown for putting children at risk of encountering pornographic content online. However, since online classes started due to lockdown, it acted as a catalyst in increasing such exposure. According to a study published in 2013, 79% of accidental exposure to internet porn among kids take place at home. While children being exposed to internet porn is not new, in the current time, parents have to be extra vigilant to ensure their child’s safety.