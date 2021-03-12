Sunday, March 21, 2021
Home News Reports Rajasthan: 12-year-old boy gets addicted to porn while attending online classes, rapes 6-year-old girl
News Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan: 12-year-old boy gets addicted to porn while attending online classes, rapes 6-year-old girl

During Covid-19 lockdown, the boy attended online classes and stumbled upon porn websites, and got addicted to them.

OpIndia Staff
231

A shocking case has come to light in a village of the Raisinghnagar area, district Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, where a 12-year-old boy raped a 6-year-old girl. As per reports, the boy studies in class six. During Covid-19 lockdown, he attended online classes and had unhindered access to the internet. During that period, while using his father’s phone for online classes, he stumbled upon porn websites and started watching them, and gradually got addicted to them.

As per reports, the girl is a neighbour of the boy, and the parents of the victim work on the farm. The boy took advantage of the girl being alone at her house. One day he took her to his house and raped her. When the parents came back, she told them about the incident, after which the parents rushed to the hospital. Later, a case was registered at the police station.

Investigating officer Rohit Sankhla is probing the case. The accused boy has been taken into police custody following the registration of the case against him.

Pandemic increased children’s access to porn

It won’t be right to blame Covid-19 lockdown for putting children at risk of encountering pornographic content online. However, since online classes started due to lockdown, it acted as a catalyst in increasing such exposure. According to a study published in 2013, 79% of accidental exposure to internet porn among kids take place at home. While children being exposed to internet porn is not new, in the current time, parents have to be extra vigilant to ensure their child’s safety.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Sharad Pawar throws Param Bir Singh under the bus to save Anil Deshmukh as BJP takes fresh salvo at Maha Vikas Aghadi govt

OpIndia Staff -
Why Param Bir Singh was briefing Pawar when he was not part of the government? asked Rai Shankar Prasad
News Reports

HP government appoints non-Hindus to administer Maa Jwalamukhi Temple, one of the Shaktipeetha

Akshita Bhadauria -
Commenting on the appointment of non-Hindus VHP leader said, we cannot expect someone who is not emotionally connected or believes in that place of worship to work efficiently in the administration.

Uttar Pradesh: Two cops critically injured after police team attacked by dowry case accused Rafiq and his family

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The women in Rafiq’s family pelted stones and bricks on policemen. They had to run to save themselves and call for additional force.

Pakistan finds itself in soup amidst escalating tension between the US and China: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As US seeks to contain the growing influence of China, Pakistan finds itself increasingly cornered by the States

Biden’s SecDef refuses to make negative comments against Indian Govt despite provocation from NDTV, others: Here’s what happened

Media K Bhattacharjee -
US President Joe Biden and his administration were a great hope for Indian liberals but things are not turning out as hoped.

Former Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit praises Mamata Banerjee, calls her ‘the tigress of West Bengal’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While calling her the tigress of West Bengal, Basit in an article published in Arab News extended his support to her in the upcoming West Bengal elections.

Recently Popular

Crime

Mumbai: 20-year-old Toufeek Ahmed rapes female dog ‘Cheenu’, caught on CCTV camera

OpIndia Staff -
A week after a case of dog rape was reported from Mumbai, a similar case of sexual assault on another dog has come to light
Read more
Cricket

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah slammed for celebrating wedding with firecrackers after saying ‘no to crackers’

OpIndia Staff -
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah married TV Presenter Sanjana Ganesan on the 14th of March.
Read more
Satire

Protesting ‘farmers’ burn bras after Kamala Harris’ niece Meena and porn star Mia Khalifa call them ‘monsters’ in latest toolkit

Nirwa Mehta -
The Punjab 'farmers' had expressed their gratefulness to the American Vice President's niece and porn star for supporting their cause.
Read more
World

Canadian man jailed for calling his biologically female child as ‘daughter’

OpIndia Staff -
The Canadian man was found to be in contempt of court after he was compelled by the court to conform to his daughter's gender transitioning and told to not call his biological female child his daughter
Read more
News Reports

Anil Deshmukh’s interference, suicide of MP, conversation with Uddhav Thackeray: Details of what Param Bir Singh revealed in his letter

OpIndia Staff -
Param Bir Singh said that home minister ANil Deshmukh regularly interfered in police by bypassing the police commissioner
Read more
News Reports

As Dasna temple authority double the size of the board placed at the temple entrance, BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary takes a U-turn

OpIndia Staff -
Dasna Temple Mahant informed that temple authorities have doubled the size of the board prohibiting Muslims entering the premises
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,695FansLike
525,136FollowersFollow
24,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com