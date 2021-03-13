Saturday, March 6, 2021
Home News Reports 13-year-old Ludhiana girl abducted by one Babar with the help of his mother rescued...
News Reports
Updated:

13-year-old Ludhiana girl abducted by one Babar with the help of his mother rescued from Surat, was subjected to sexual exploitation

The suffering endured by the girl came to an end after Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the state police to conduct a raid and get the victim back.

OpIndia Staff
Babar with his mother's help abducts a 13-year-old girl, accused of sexually exploiting her
Representative Image(Picture Courtesy:dnaindia.com)
1

A case of abduction and sexual exploitation of a 13-year-old minor girl has come to the fore in Ludhiana, Punjab. The accused, identified as Babar, with the help of his mother, kidnapped the minor girl and took her away to Surat. It is being reported that the girl was repeatedly subjected to sexual exploitation by Babar while he held her captive.

The suffering endured by the girl came to an end after Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the state police to conduct a raid and get the victim back. The order was issued after the victim’s mother moved court pleading for justice.

On January 30, the family of the kidnapped girl, who hailed from the Kanganwal area, filed a complaint of a missing girl with the police. 4 days later, on February 3, an FIR was registered which said that the 13-year-old girl was kidnapped by a boy named Babar, who had taken her along with him to Surat. The complaint also mentioned that Babar’s mother had abetted the kidnapping of the minor girl.

After the police were unsuccessful in their endeavour to find the girl, the family of the victim informed Ashwani, the chief service officer of Sanatan Dharma Raksha Manch and with his help, approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court and pleaded with them for intervention. The High Court directed the police to initiate action against the culprit, following which the police went to Surat and rescued the girl.

The girl was brought back to Ludhiana on February 27. Babar, accused of abducting the minor girl from Ludhiana and spiriting her away to Surat, was also arrested and brought to Ludhiana. After recording her statement, the minor girl was sent for medical examination. The police say further action will be initiated against the accused after the medical report is out.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Interviews

Violence in Bengal, election rigging, misgiving of Congress, Abbas Siddiqui, COVID-19 and China: CPI (M) leader Rabin Deb talks to OpIndia

Nupur J Sharma -
Rabin Deb, one of the tallest leaders in West Bengal of the CPI (M) talks to OpIndia ahead of the 2021 elections, TMC and BJP
News Reports

Antilia bomb scare: Mansukh Hiren had written to Maharashtra CM and others alleging harassment by police and journalists. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Two days before Mansukh Hiren had gone missing, he had sent a letter to Maharashtra CM, HM, and the police alleging mental harassment

NCPCR to take action against Christian NGO Persecution Relief for tarnishing the reputation of India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR said that Persecution Relief published a false report about the abuse of Child protection law in India and shared it in 150 countries

After IT raids, Taapsee Pannu suffers a meltdown and admits that she was questioned about cash receipts of Rs 5 crores

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Taapsee Pannu attempted to take a sly at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for simply clarifying the facts about the raids

Watch: ‘Farmers’ bully and pounce on a young girl as she confronts Rakesh Tikait on Republic Day riots

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
When the girl questioned Rakesh Tikait over the Republic Day riots, farmer leaders on the stage snatched away the microphone from her

‘Haram or Halal, TMC wants only money’, says West Bengal Congress leader Haji Mohabbat Khan in an interview with OpIndia

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
The Congress leader said that if 'communal BJP' has to be stopped from winning in West Bengal, then Congress is the only hope

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kiren Rijiju gives befitting reply to ‘befitting reply queen’ Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend, who wanted the law to bend to his whims

OpIndia Staff -
Matthias Boe, boyfriend of actress Taapsee Pannu, had appealed to Kiren Rijiju to 'do something' to help the actress.
Read more
Opinions

Indian Govt should ask badminton coach and Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend Mathias Boe to quietly do his job or quit

Jinit Jain -
Mathias Boe had tweeted tagging Minister Kiren Rijiju, asking him to do 'something' about the IT raids on his girlfriend Taapsee Pannu
Read more
News Reports

After IT raids, Taapsee Pannu suffers a meltdown and admits that she was questioned about cash receipts of Rs 5 crores

OpIndia Staff -
Taapsee Pannu attempted to take a sly at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for simply clarifying the facts about the raids
Read more
News Reports

Crores of undisclosed income, unexplained cash receipts and more: IT Dept discovery so far in raids against Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu

OpIndia Staff -
Income Tax department (IT dept) conducted raid on properties linked to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actress Taapsee Pannu and others
Read more
Politics

‘Does money in Bollywood come from Ganga?’: Shiv Sena mouthpiece claims Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap targeted for supporting ‘farmer protests’

OpIndia Staff -
The Saamana editorial asked why only Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap were targeted and not other Bollywood celebrities.
Read more
Crime

Her husband used to talk vulgar to girlfriend in front of her: Here is what the lawyer of Ayesha, who jumped into Sabarmati river,...

OpIndia Staff -
Ayesha, who committed suicide by jumping into the Sabarmati River in Gujarat on March 1, had a disquiet marital life
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,231FansLike
522,207FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com