A case of abduction and sexual exploitation of a 13-year-old minor girl has come to the fore in Ludhiana, Punjab. The accused, identified as Babar, with the help of his mother, kidnapped the minor girl and took her away to Surat. It is being reported that the girl was repeatedly subjected to sexual exploitation by Babar while he held her captive.

The suffering endured by the girl came to an end after Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the state police to conduct a raid and get the victim back. The order was issued after the victim’s mother moved court pleading for justice.

On January 30, the family of the kidnapped girl, who hailed from the Kanganwal area, filed a complaint of a missing girl with the police. 4 days later, on February 3, an FIR was registered which said that the 13-year-old girl was kidnapped by a boy named Babar, who had taken her along with him to Surat. The complaint also mentioned that Babar’s mother had abetted the kidnapping of the minor girl.

After the police were unsuccessful in their endeavour to find the girl, the family of the victim informed Ashwani, the chief service officer of Sanatan Dharma Raksha Manch and with his help, approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court and pleaded with them for intervention. The High Court directed the police to initiate action against the culprit, following which the police went to Surat and rescued the girl.

The girl was brought back to Ludhiana on February 27. Babar, accused of abducting the minor girl from Ludhiana and spiriting her away to Surat, was also arrested and brought to Ludhiana. After recording her statement, the minor girl was sent for medical examination. The police say further action will be initiated against the accused after the medical report is out.