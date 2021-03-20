Saturday, March 20, 2021
Home News Reports 181 Christian converts in Garhwa district, Jharkhand perform Gharwapsi to tribal Sarna religion: Details
News Reports
Updated:

181 Christian converts in Garhwa district, Jharkhand perform Gharwapsi to tribal Sarna religion: Details

The Dharma Jagran and Tribal Suraksha Manch organised the Saraedih Village Tribal Conference for the return of the Sarna tribals.

OpIndia Staff
181 tribals in Jharkhand converted back to sarna religion from Christianity
181 tribals converted back to Sarna religion from Christianity(Source: Navbharat Times)
1

As many as 181 members of a tribal community whose ancestors had embraced Christianity many years ago were converted back to their Sarna religion in different villages of Garhwa district in Jharkhand, a report published in Navbharat Times said.

The Dharma Jagran and Tribal Suraksha Manch organised the Saraedih Village Tribal Conference for the return of the Sarna tribals. In the program, all the Christian converts who wished to revert back to their original faith were welcomed as per the tribal tradition of washing their feet.

About 104 members of 18 families from the Vishrampur Goraiyabkhar village, 42 members of 7 families from Khunti Tola Karachali village and 35 members of 8 families from Mahangai village left Christianity and returned to Sarna religion. 

The reconversion or the ‘ghar wapsi’ program commenced with prayers dedicated to nature. On the occasion, women sang spiritual songs to welcome the tribals back to their original faith. Those who came to get reconverted to Sarna religion were greeted with their feet washed by the activists. Women activists applied sindoor to the women who were lured by the Christian missionaries to embrace Christianity.

The tribals who returned back to the Sarna religion fold said their ancestors had converted to Christianity because of the inducements offered by the Christian missionaries. However, they added that over the period of time they realised that their conversion was a mistake. This realisation, they claimed, is what brought them in the program to adopt their former faith back.

Prominent dignitaries present on the occasion included All India Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram Vice President Satyendra, State Convenor of Tribal Safety Forum Sandeep Uranv, Deputy state convenor Devanandan, President of Sarna Committee Ranchi Megha Uranv, Dharm Jagran chief Shivamurthy among other people.

According to Megha Uranv, the Christians preachers in the region exploit the poverty of the people in the region to lure them into converting to Christianity. She says naive tribals short-sightedly embrace the new religion, before realising that they had been befooled by the missionaries.

Tribal regions in India have long been afflicted by the menace of rampant Christian proselytisation. Christian missionaries have run missions to trap gullible and poor people into Christianity by promising them inducements on converting their religion. Often, the tribals, in their bid to escape the grinding poverty, accept the offer and convert their religion, only to realise later that the reprieve has been temporary and there has not been a drastic change in their predicament.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJharkhand gharwapsi
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Hamas-linked organisation, Islamic group linked to SIMI and others extend support to Audrey Truschke, accuse Hindu students of being ‘Nazis’

OpIndia Staff -
Defending Audrey Truschke, Islamic & left-wing groups claim that Aurangzeb did not kill as many Hindus as claimed by Hindu groups.
News Reports

Another dead body found at Mumbra Reti Bunder area where Mansukh Hiren was found dead: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Now, another dead body has been recovered from the same place where Mansukh Hiren was found dead in the Antilia bomb scare threat

NIA Court rejects plea by Sachin Vaze to allow him to meet his lawyers ‘privately’: Here are the details

Law OpIndia Staff -
The NIA court on Friday has rejected the plea of suspended API Sachin Vaze to meet his lawyer privately in between interrogations

Sachin Vaze, accused in Antilia bomb scare, was chargesheeted in Rs 25 lakh extortion case, is out on anticipatory bail: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Under the tutelage of ex-API Sachin Vaze, accused Anil Yadav and Amol Patil would extort money from builders.

NIA recreates Antilia bomb scene where man in PPE kit was seen: Sachin Vaze walks in mask, over-sized kurta, handkerchief on his head

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
According to CCTV footage, Sachin Vaze, who is a prime accused in the Antilia bomb scare case was made to walk the scene.

Protesting ‘farmers’ burn bras after Kamala Harris’ niece Meena and porn star Mia Khalifa call them ‘monsters’ in latest toolkit

Satire Nirwa Mehta -
The Punjab 'farmers' had expressed their gratefulness to the American Vice President's niece and porn star for supporting their cause.

Recently Popular

Cricket

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah slammed for celebrating wedding with firecrackers after saying ‘no to crackers’

OpIndia Staff -
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah married TV Presenter Sanjana Ganesan on the 14th of March.
Read more
Crime

Mumbai: 20-year-old Toufeek Ahmed rapes female dog ‘Cheenu’, caught on CCTV camera

OpIndia Staff -
A week after a case of dog rape was reported from Mumbai, a similar case of sexual assault on another dog has come to light
Read more
World

Canadian man jailed for calling his biologically female child as ‘daughter’

OpIndia Staff -
The Canadian man was found to be in contempt of court after he was compelled by the court to conform to his daughter's gender transitioning and told to not call his biological female child his daughter
Read more
Satire

Protesting ‘farmers’ burn bras after Kamala Harris’ niece Meena and porn star Mia Khalifa call them ‘monsters’ in latest toolkit

Nirwa Mehta -
The Punjab 'farmers' had expressed their gratefulness to the American Vice President's niece and porn star for supporting their cause.
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: IPS officer caught spreading anti-Hindu propaganda, his followers attack BJP leaders for protesting against his actions

OpIndia Staff -
According to the activist group - Legal Rights Protection Forum (LRPF), RS Praveen Kumar has been carrying out anti-social activities by promoting the anti-Hindu ideology and corrupting the minds of children studying in schools/hostels.
Read more
News Reports

As Dasna temple authority double the size of the board placed at the temple entrance, BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary takes a U-turn

OpIndia Staff -
Dasna Temple Mahant informed that temple authorities have doubled the size of the board prohibiting Muslims entering the premises
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,658FansLike
524,820FollowersFollow
24,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com