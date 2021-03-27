Saturday, March 27, 2021
33 arrested for betting on the 2nd ODI between India and England, bookies attacked police: Details

England defeated India comfortably in the second match of the 3-match ODI series. Chasing 336, England reached their the target with six and a half overs to spare and six wickets in hand.

OpIndia Staff
Police arrest 33 bookies for betting on 2nd match between India and England
Image Credit: BCCI
Pimpri Chinchwad Police in Maharashtra have arrested 33 bookies for allegedly betting on the 2nd ODI match between India and England on Friday. Police officials were tipped off that some of the accused were watching the match live with binoculars which led to a trap being set.

The accused were reportedly hiding in three different locations at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday. Consequently, three different teams were set up to conduct raids and apprehend the accused.

Police Commissioner of Pimpti Chinchwad, Krishna Prakash, said, “We have arrested 33 accused including five from Madhya Pradesh, 13 from Haryana, 11 from Maharashtra, two from Rajasthan, one from Goa, and one from Uttar Pradesh. Recovery of material and cash worth Rs 45 lakhs has been made including 74 mobile phones, three laptops, one Tablet, eight high-resolution cameras, binocular and cash along with some foreign currency.”

“The accused had also attacked the police team when they were raided but police thwarted their attack and all of them have been arrested,” he said.

England defeated India comfortably in the second match of the 3-match ODI series. Chasing 336, England reached their the target with six and a half overs to spare and six wickets in hand. Opener Bairstow scored a brilliant century with Ben Stokes falling one short of his century.

KL Rahul starred with the bat for India scoring a century after his important half century in the first match. With the victory, England have leveled the series at 1-1 with the decider to be played at the same venue on Sunday.

