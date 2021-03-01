Monday, March 1, 2021
CrimeNews Reports
Aligarh, UP: Minor Dalit girl found dead in a field, rape and murder suspected

The 16-year-old girl was found dead in a field on Sunday, 28 February. The Aligarh police have registered a case under Section 376 and 302 of the IPC and POCSO Act.

OpIndia Staff
The Aligarh police have begun investigating the case in which a 16-year-old Dalit girl was found dead in a field in a village in Akrabad tehsil of Aligarh on Sunday, 28 February. The police have registered a case against unidentified persons for rape and murder. The body of the deceased has been sent for post mortem. While prima facie investigations suggest that the girl was strangulated, the police await the autopsy report to ascertain the real cause of death.

As per reports, the minor girl was found dead in a dishevelled condition and locals think that it may be a case of rape and murder. The Aligarh police have registered a case under Section 376 and 302 of the IPC and POCSO Act.

Giving more information about the case, Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj said that at around 6 pm on Sunday evening police was informed that the body of a 17-year-old girl has been found lying in the field. Following the information, the SHO, along with his police team reached the spot. He was soon joined by other police personnel including 5 station house officer (SHO) and 2 Circle Officers (CO). The officer said that the police who have formed five teams to investigate the case has sent the body of the deceased teenager, found in the Akrabad area, for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the police said that some locals have been detained for questioning and assured that they would soon solve the case.

Muniraj also said the police were investigating the allegations that the girl was sexually assaulted. “Everything will be clear when the post-mortem report is received,” he said.

Yesterday, SSP Muniraj had informed that the deceased had left her home at around 10-11 am to collect fodder for the cattle in the fields from where she went missing. The family and villagers began looking for her when she didn’t return home until 4 in the afternoon. Later they found her body in a field.

It was reported that when the police team reached the spot and tried to take the body for post-mortem, angry villagers blocked their way by setting fodder on fire and also attacked by pelting stones at them. The SHO of the Gangiri police station Pranendra Kumar was reportedly injured in the attack.

Searched termsAligarh rape and murder, Aligarh case, UP police
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

