Monday, March 29, 2021
Home News Reports Antilia Bomb Scare: Sachin Vaze had tried to destroy the laptop and printer, recovered...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Antilia Bomb Scare: Sachin Vaze had tried to destroy the laptop and printer, recovered from Mithi river, with a hammer

The laptop and printer recovered were used by Sachin Vaze in his office. A visible effort was made by the accused to destroy the same as hammer marks are present on them, said NIA.

OpIndia Staff
Recovered evidence
Recovered evidence from Mithi River (Images: ANI)
2

On March 28, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) went to spot neat the Mithi river with former assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze in a bid to recover crucial evidence from the river bed. Professional divers were used in the process. The recovery operation was part of the investigation of the gelatin sticks-laden car outside the south Mumbai residence of Mukesh Ambani and the subsequent murder of Mansukh Hira, a businessman from Mumbai.

As per the reports, the NIA officials recovered two CPUs, a laptop, two digital video recorders (DVRs), and two vehicle registration plates. Investigators said that the former police officer had tried to destroy the evidence. Hindustan Times quoted an unnamed NIA official who said that during the interrogation, Vaze agreed to show the place where he threw the material used in the crime.

NIA team reached the spot at around 3:15 PM. Reports suggest that a group of 10 divers conducted the search for three hours and recovered crucial evidence. An NIA official said around seven NIA officials took Sachin Vaze to the spot from where he had discarded the evidence after damaging it with a hammer. Investigators believe that the recovered evidence is by far one of the most important recoveries made in the investigation. The search continued till 6 PM.

Sachin Vaze tried to destroy the evidence with a hammer

NIA has reportedly said, “During the interrogation of accused Sachin Vaze, he disclosed willingly to show the place where he threw the material used in the crime and destroyed the evidence. Accordingly, two independent witnesses were called, and his voluntary statement was recorded. Further, the accused showed the place as Mithi River, BKC, Bandra (East), Mumbai.”

According to the reports, assistant police inspector Riyazuddin Kazi had revealed that the evidence was thrown in the Mithi River during the interrogation. According to ANI, DVR’s recovered from the river allegedly recorded Vaze’s society where the car was parked between February 17 and 24 before it was planted outside Ambani’s house.

The officer further said that when the spot was searched with the divers’ help, NIA recovered a laptop, a printer, two hard drives, two number plates, 2 DVRs, 2 CPUs and other possible evidence. The said articles’ rightful owners recognized the articles from whom Vaze had collected them without due process.

“The said articles were identified by rightful owners/custodians from whom accused Sachin Vaze had collected them illegally without proper documentation. Also, the laptop and printer recovered were used by Sachin Vaze in his office. A visible effort was made by the accused to destroy the same as hammer marks are present on them,” he added. Reports suggest that the DVRs recovered from the Mithi River were the ones that were allegedly removed from the housing society in Thane, where Vaze resides.

“A group of 10 divers conducted a search around three hours and recovered crucial evidence,” another NIA official said on condition of anonymity. The NIA team, comprising six to seven officials, took Vaze to a Mithi river bridge from where he allegedly discarded the evidence after damaging it with the hammer, the official added.

The arrest of Sachin Vaze

Sachin Vaze was arrested by the NIA on March 13 for his alleged role in planting the explosives-laden car outside Ambani’s house. He has been accused of planning Hiren Mansukh’s murder as well. Hiren was the owner of the car that was parked outside Ambani’s residence. He was found dead in a creek on March 5.

Vaze was the investigation officer in the case before it was handed over to NIA. An officer told HT that he had all the evidence in his custody, but when he realized that the investigation might go to some other agency, he allegedly tried to destroy the evidence. NIA also noticed that a lot of evidence collected by Vaze during the investigation were not recorded in the case diary. It is believed that the aim was to destroy the evidence himself and derail the investigation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

The Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Act, the 4 amendments, what they mean and why the outrage by media is misplaced

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Amendments are being made to “THE GOVERNMENT OF NATIONAL CAPITAL TERRITORY OF DELHI ACT, 1991”, passed by Congress when in power
Politics

‘I don’t do so much even for CM, are you kidding me?’: TMC MP Nusrat gets angry during rally, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan was spotted losing her temper during a rally.

‘Goons holding Kisan Union flags wanted to lynch me’: BJP MLA Arun Narang tells OpIndia a day after he was assaulted in Punjab

News Reports Anurag -
BJP MLA Arun Narang was attacked by goons holding Kisan Union flags on Saturday by anti farm law protesters.

Police brutally assault Naga Sadhu and beat his private parts with stick, loot cash and belongings in Congress ruled Chhattisgarh

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The police in Chhattisgarh seized ₹1.25 lac rupees cash, a mobile phone worth ₹12,000 and silver utensils from the Naga Sadhu.

Bangladesh: Islamists chant ‘direct action’, attack Hindu temples to protest PM Modi’s visit

World OpIndia Staff -
Islamists in Bangladesh attacked Hindu Temples to protest against the official visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A day after BJP MLA was attacked in Congress-ruled Punjab, Rahul Gandhi threatens BJP and RSS

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi, high on rhetorics, low on substance.

Recently Popular

Politics

Punjab: Anti-farm law protestors attack BJP MLA, strip him naked after thrashing him

OpIndia Staff -
'Farmer protestors' in Punjab attacked BJP MLA from Abohar, Arun Narang, and tore off his clothes after thrashing him.
Read more
Politics

‘Everything cannot be made public’: Amit Shah confirms he met Sharad Pawar at Adani residence

OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah subtly hinted that a meeting was held between the leadership of the two parties and added that not everything can be made public.
Read more
Politics

‘I don’t do so much even for CM, are you kidding me?’: TMC MP Nusrat gets angry during rally, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan was spotted losing her temper during a rally.
Read more
Sports

Manchester United FC attacked on social media for wishing their Hindu supporters a happy Holi

OpIndia Staff -
Manchester United Football Club wished Hindus a happy Holi on the occasion of the festival of colours.
Read more
World

Bangladesh: Islamists chant ‘direct action’, attack Hindu temples to protest PM Modi’s visit

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists in Bangladesh attacked Hindu Temples to protest against the official visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Read more
World

Suicide bomber detonates himself outside a Church in Indonesia ahead of Easter

OpIndia Staff -
Priest Wilhelmus Tulak said he heard a "very loud explosion" at around 10.30 am on Sunday after a second mass finished. He had that suspected bomber who attempted to enter the church grounds on a motorbike but was stopped by a security guard.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,021FansLike
526,405FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com