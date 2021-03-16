Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Home News Reports ATS officer had a spat with Sachin Vaze over non-compliance with police protocols in...
News Reports
Updated:

ATS officer had a spat with Sachin Vaze over non-compliance with police protocols in the Antilia bomb case: Report

Significantly, the report also mentions that Sachin Vaze's family is missing for the last few days. It says no one is living at Vaze's house in Thane and his family is untraceable.

OpIndia Staff
An ATS officer had a spat with Assistant Police Sachin Vaze after vehicles laden with explosives were reported from outside the Ambani residence
Sachin Vaze(Source: Indian Express)
1

The Antilia bomb scare case is getting murkier by the day. After revelations about the Scorpio car not being stolen, CCTV footage of Vaze’s society procured and possibly damaged by him, and the drivers of Scorpio and Innova cars being under the payroll of the police force, another intriguing disclosure has been made about the ongoing case. A report by TV 9 Marathi report states that Sachin Vaze had an altercation with an official of the State Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) reportedly over non-compliance of protocols after explosives were found outside the residence of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

The ATS team reached the spot on February 25 after learning that explosives had been found outside Ambani’s house. An ATS officer then asked Sachin Vaze where the Scorpio with the explosives was. At that time, Vaze was eating a sandwich. He issued an order to a police officer to show the car to the officer. The concerned ATS officer was outraged by Sachin Vaze’s callous behaviour. It is also understood that the ATS officer reported Sachin Vaze’s behaviour with his seniors.

Report claims Sachin Vaze was unforthcoming in the investigation by the NIA

Sachin Vaze is reportedly not cooperating with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the probe related to the explosives planted outside Mukesh Ambani’s house. A report about the matter said Vaze has not been forthcoming in the investigation and is providing evasive answers to the questions posed by the premier investigation agency.

In the submissions made by the NIA in a special court, it alleged that Vaze had refused to bring his mobile to the NIA office. It said Vaze stated that the mobile phone stays at home and therefore he had not carried it with him. It is pertinent to note that the mobile phone could be a vital source of evidence, especially after former CM Devendra Fadnavis alleged that Sachin Vaze was in contact with the owner of the car that was found outside Ambani residence.

Significantly, the report also mentions that Sachin Vaze’s family is missing for the last few days. It says no one is living at Vaze’s house in Thane and his family is untraceable.

The report also accuses Sachin Vaze of destroying evidence in the name of a police investigation. Before the matter snowballed and Mansukh Hiren was found dead in a creek near Thane, the case was being investigated by Sachin Vaze. Vaze had apparently seized several items in the Mansukh Hiren case. However, he did not mention those things in the police record, the report says.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Editor's picks

Scorpio car outside Antilia was never stolen, drivers of Scorpio and Innova work in the police force: Shocking new revelations in the Antilia case

OpIndia Staff -
A report published by TV 9 Marathi said the Scorpio car found outside Antilia was never stolen and was used by Sachin Vaze
News Reports

Missing CCTV footage of his society procured by Vaze himself, presumably to destroy the evidence: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Vaze had reportedly seized the CCTV footage of his society, stating that the DVR was needed for official use by the police, a report by TV 9 Marathi says.

National Commission for Minorities demands unconditional apology from Waseem Rizvi over Quran controversy

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rizvi had moved the SC demanding the removal of 26 verses from the Quran that allegedly promote terrorism.

Batla House encounter: As Ariz Khan faces the gallows, here is a list of politicians who shed tears for the Indian Mujahideen terrorists

Politics Dibakar Dutta -
While political opportunism is not new to Indian politics, the Batla House encounter was a glaring example of putting vote bank politics over the country's interests.

After 2 long months, Washington Post retracts fake news about ‘find the fraud’ quote, Donald Trump calls calls it the ‘Georgia Hoax’

World OpIndia Staff -
Attributing it to 'anonymous sources', Washington Post had claimed in January that Donald Trump had asked the top election investigator to 'find the fraud' and that she could be a 'national hero' if she did so.

UP govt starts drive to remove illegal religious structures from the roadside, majaar removed in Barabanki

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
UP Government started drive to remove illegal religious structures build on roadside and pavements across state.

Recently Popular

News Reports

While Rahul Gandhi questions the rise in Adani’s wealth in 2021, Gautam Adani had registered highest wealth gain during UPA too

OpIndia Staff -
Just like 2021, Gautan Adani had seen highest increase in his wealth in 2011 too, when Congress-led UPA was in power
Read more
News Reports

Drinking water a ruse for theft and harassing Hindu women: Temple pandit on thrashing of Asif, reveals why ‘no entry’ board was put up

OpIndia Staff -
The Temple Pandit in Ghaziabad said that Asif was being wrongfully depicted as an innocent boy, reveals why 'no entry' board was put up.
Read more
News Reports

Man hails Mahmud Ghaznavi for bringing ‘glory to Islam’ by desecrating and looting Somnath Temple, video recorded nearby goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, the man hails Mohammad Ghaznavi for the invasion and plundering of the Somnath Temple.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Meerut youths on their way to namaz steal woman’s undergarment hanging for drying, people suspect occult practice

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the residents of the area approached police station to register a complaint regarding the same. While the police were surprised at such a complaint, the residents believe this stealing of underwear could be part of some occult practice.
Read more
News Reports

White Innova car which accompanied explosives-laden Scorpio car recovered from Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh’s office: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA officials traced the white Innova to the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office, where the suspicious car was parked. As they took a closer look at the car, they found that 'Police' sticker on the back of the car.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police officials took away the missing CCTV footage of Sachin Vaze’s society: Report

OpIndia Staff -
According to a report published on TV 9 Marathi, the CCTV footage of Sachin Vaze's society which has gone missing was sought by the officials of the Mumbai Police on March 2
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
523,904FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com