ATS officer had a spat with Sachin Vaze over non-compliance with police protocols in the Antilia bomb case: Report

The Antilia bomb scare case is getting murkier by the day. After revelations about the Scorpio car not being stolen, CCTV footage of Vaze’s society procured and possibly damaged by him, and the drivers of Scorpio and Innova cars being under the payroll of the police force, another intriguing disclosure has been made about the ongoing case. A report by TV 9 Marathi report states that Sachin Vaze had an altercation with an official of the State Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) reportedly over non-compliance of protocols after explosives were found outside the residence of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

The ATS team reached the spot on February 25 after learning that explosives had been found outside Ambani’s house. An ATS officer then asked Sachin Vaze where the Scorpio with the explosives was. At that time, Vaze was eating a sandwich. He issued an order to a police officer to show the car to the officer. The concerned ATS officer was outraged by Sachin Vaze’s callous behaviour. It is also understood that the ATS officer reported Sachin Vaze’s behaviour with his seniors.

Report claims Sachin Vaze was unforthcoming in the investigation by the NIA

Sachin Vaze is reportedly not cooperating with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the probe related to the explosives planted outside Mukesh Ambani’s house. A report about the matter said Vaze has not been forthcoming in the investigation and is providing evasive answers to the questions posed by the premier investigation agency.

In the submissions made by the NIA in a special court, it alleged that Vaze had refused to bring his mobile to the NIA office. It said Vaze stated that the mobile phone stays at home and therefore he had not carried it with him. It is pertinent to note that the mobile phone could be a vital source of evidence, especially after former CM Devendra Fadnavis alleged that Sachin Vaze was in contact with the owner of the car that was found outside Ambani residence.

Significantly, the report also mentions that Sachin Vaze’s family is missing for the last few days. It says no one is living at Vaze’s house in Thane and his family is untraceable.

The report also accuses Sachin Vaze of destroying evidence in the name of a police investigation. Before the matter snowballed and Mansukh Hiren was found dead in a creek near Thane, the case was being investigated by Sachin Vaze. Vaze had apparently seized several items in the Mansukh Hiren case. However, he did not mention those things in the police record, the report says.