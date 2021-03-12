Bhainsa: AIMIM councillor, among 22, arrested for arson, attempt to murder

Days after a violent clash took place between the Hindu and Muslim community in Bhainsa in the Nirmal district of Telangana, the police have arrested 22 people, including one sitting AIMIM councillor.

As per reports, the unnamed AIMIM leader has been charged with an attempt to murder and armed riot. The police have also registered 19 cases against the accused. The cops have also arrested 21 others, belonging to both the communities for violence that ensued in Bhainsa on March 7. Moreover, the police have also detained and interrogated 28 people, who are suspected of being involved in arson and stone-pelting.

The local administration has suspended internet services and imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). In order to keep the law and order situation under control, an additional force of 40 officers and 600 police personnel have been deployed in Bhainsa. While speaking about the incident, BJP (Telangana) President Bandi Sanjay had claimed that the government was favouring ‘one community’.

He emphasised, “The TRS government, especially Home Minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, favours only one community. He speaks for his people and makes sure that they do not get into trouble. Bhainsa has faced communal clash even in the past and if the Telangana Government would have taken steps in the past to control the violence, then the recent incident might not have happened in the first place”

Bhainsa communal clashes

On March 7, an argument between a biker and some locals triggered a communal clash between Hindus and Muslims in Bhainsa, Telangana. 10 people were injured and at least two houses and 9 vehicles were set ablaze during the clash. During the scuffle, the two groups engaged in arson, violence and pelted stones at each other. A total of 6 civilians and 3 police officers were injured during the attack.

In January 2020, a similar clash had broken out between Muslims and Hindus in Bhainsa where 11 people were injured and several houses were torched. The Telangana government had filed a case against a journalist for reporting how a Muslim mob had attacked Hindu houses while chanting ‘Allah Hu Akbar.’