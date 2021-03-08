Monday, March 8, 2021
‘Didi, why so angry?’: Day after PM Modi’s jibe, BJP releases new campaign song, asks Mamata Banerjee ‘itna gussa kyon’

Sharing screengrabs of various rallies and meetings where Mamata Banerjee has resorted to various personal attacks on PM Narendra Modi, BJP cited various scams which have hit the Mamata Banerjee led government in its 10 years of rule.

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (image courtesy: thehindu.com)
1

“Itna gussa kyon, didi?” (why so much anger, didi), a new campaign ad by the BJP asks. Day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for calling him by various names like ‘Ravana’, ‘demon’, ‘monster’ and ‘goon’, seeking to know why she is always so angry, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) caught on to this expression, only to make a song out of it to mock the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee amidst the heated politics in the poll-bound state.

The saffron party took to its official Twitter handle Monday to share a song with the same title, poking fun at the WB Chief Minister and drawing out the scams under her government in the state.

“Don’t just be angry, do some work. Don’t talk about revenge (badla), talk about change (poriborton). We want a new era, Didi don’t be angry,” went the lyrics of the song.

BJP takes a jibe at the alleged scams under Mamata Banerjee

Sharing screengrabs of various rallies and meetings where Mamata Banerjee has resorted to various personal attacks on PM Narendra Modi, BJP cited various scams which have hit the Mamata Banerjee led government in its 10 years of rule. The TMC Government’s alleged cut money and Saradha scam allegations were mentioned in the song. It also spoke about how the ‘blue and whitening’ of Kolkata (referring to the official colours of the TMC) brought no ‘parivartan’ (change) along with it.

The song further took a dig at Mamata Banerjee’ fearmongering around the CAA, NRC and the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Speaking about the new change, new government and new tomorrow, which West Bengal is inching closer to, the song asks Mamata Banerjee “Itna gussa kyon, didi?”

PM Modi retorts to Mamata’s ‘Raavan’ jibe

On Sunday, PM Modi had addressed a massive rally from the iconic Brigade Ground in Kolkata where he had mocked the phrases used by Mamata Banerjee to address him. “I know Didi for years. She is not the Didi I knew, her remote control is with someone else. Which is she speaking against the culture of Bengal,” said PM Modi. 

“You will remember what has been said about me. Sometimes I was called Ravana, sometimes a demon, sometimes a monster, and sometimes a goon. Didi, why are you so angry?” retorted PM Modi. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that West Bengal relied on her for ushering in a change, however, she broke the trust and insulted people of the state.

“Bengal needs Shanti, Sonar Bangla, Pragatisheel Bangla,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground. PM Modi also said that time has come for Bengal to achieve ‘Asol poriborton’.

The rally at Brigade Parade Ground was PM Modi’s first rally in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. It was the culmination of the BJP’s “Parivartan Yatra”, and more than 10 lakh people had reportedly attended the rally. 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

