RSS ideologue Dattatreya Hosabale has been elected as the new Sarkaryawah (general secretary) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh replacing Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi.

According to the reports, the decision was taken in RSS’s Akhil Bharatiya Prathinidhi Sabha, the RSS’s highest decision-making body and the annual conclave of top functionaries of the organisation, which is being held in Bengaluru on March 19 and 20.

The 67-year-old Dattatreya Hosabale served as RSS’s joint general secretary since 2009. Hosabale replaces 73-year-old Suresh Joshi, who is fondly known as Bhaiyyaji Joshi and second-in-command position for three terms. Joshi went on to complete his fourth term.

Bangaluru : Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of RSS elected Shri Dattatreya Hosabale as its ‘Sarkaryavah’. He was Sah Sarkaryavah of RSS since 2009. pic.twitter.com/ZZetAvuTo4 — RSS (@RSSorg) March 20, 2021

The elevation of Dattatreya Hosabale comes ahead of RSS’s centenary celebrations that will begin in 2024. Ahead of the centenary celebrations, the RSS has set out to expand its footprint across the country. The Hindu nationalist organisation has set a target of opening at least one shakha or unit in every mandal, or a cluster of 10-12 villages, ahead of its 100-year celebrations.

Hosbale, who is known for his organising and planning skills, has rich experience in the organisation since his stint with RSS’s students’ wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Dattatreya Hosabale, who is popularly known as Datta ji in RSS, hails from a small village Hosabale of Shivamogga district. He joined RSS in 1968 and then the student organization ABVP in 1972. He became a full-time worker of ABVP in 1978. He was the General Secretary of ABVP for over 15 years.