Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Dehradun: Congress leader Azad Ali arrested for sexually harassing a female bank manager

Lokendra Bahuguna, SSI of Kotwali police station informed that Azad Ali is a repeat offender. A sexual harassment case was filed against him in 2006 as well. Apart from this, two cases have been registered against the accused in Patel Nagar and the City police station.

Azad Ali, a Congress leader from Dehradun has been arrested over a complaint by a woman who has alleged that the Congress leader has been sexually harassing her by sending obscene and abusive messages over the phone.

As reported by Jagran, the woman, who works as a manager at a bank got in touch with Azad Ali over WhatsApp to provide information about an insurance policy. Azad Ali then began to send indecent and vulgar messages to her. When the woman’s husband discovered these messages, he called up Azad Ali to warn him, but Ali had allegedly misbehaved with him too.

The woman and her husband had then recorded their conversation with Ali and had approached the police to file a formal complaint. Police have arrested Azad Ali on the basis of the complaint and produced him in court.

Lokendra Bahuguna, SSI of Kotwali police station informed that Azad Ali is a repeat offender. A sexual harassment case was filed against him in 2006 as well. Apart from this, two cases have been registered against the accused in Patel Nagar and the City police station. However, Azad claims that this is just a conspiracy against him. He alleged that the woman claiming to be an insurance policy agent was in touch with him through WhatsApp for the past 4 months. Azad Ali is out on bail as per court orders.

Taking cognizance of the matter, State Congress Committee President Pritam Singh has expelled Azad Ali from the party, as per Jagran. Azad Ali was the former state secretary of Congress party, informed State Congress General Secretary, Vijay Saraswat.

