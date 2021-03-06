Saturday, March 6, 2021
Home News Reports TMC supporters burn down own party office after former MLA Arabul Islam denied ticket...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

TMC supporters burn down own party office after former MLA Arabul Islam denied ticket from Bhangar constituency

While the party has denied ticket to incumbent MLA Abdur Razzak Molla, it has decided to field Rezaul Karim from the Bhangar seat

OpIndia Staff
Denied ticket, supporters of TMC leader Arabul Islam burn down own office
Arabul Islam (left), supporters burning chairs (right), images via India Today and HW
1

Hours after Trinamool Congress (TMC) released the list of candidates contesting the upcoming State Legislative polls in West Bengal, the supporters of former party MLA Arabul Islam burnt down his own party office as he was denied a ticket from his Bhangar constituency in South 24 Pargana. Arabul Islam had represented the constituency in 2006.

As per reports, the incident took place on Friday in Bhangar in South 24 Parganas after the TMC leader’s name did not feature in the list of candidates contesting the elections. While the party has denied ticket to incumbent MLA Abdur Razzak Molla, it has decided to field Rezaul Karim from the Bhangar seat. The supporters of Arabul Islam not only vandalised their own party office but also set it on fire. In a video that has now gone viral on social media, they were seen gathered around a bonfire that was initiated by setting the vacant party office ablaze.

While speaking to PTI, Arabul Islam said, “I will do whatever the local people want me to do.” He also broke into tears, after being denied the party ticket. He claimed that the party has dumped everyone, who has been loyal to it. In a Facebook post, Arabul Islam said, “Dolar aajke amar proyjon furalo (I seize to be important for my party).” Besides Islam, sitting TMC MLAs Rafiqur Rahaman and Sonali Guha have also been denied party tickets.

On Friday, Mamata Banerjee announced, “Today, we are releasing a list of 291 candidates which includes 50 women, 42 Muslim candidates. On 3 seats of north Bengal, we not putting up our candidates. I will contest from Nandigram.” Earlier, the TMC had formed a 12-member election committee to give tickets to those with ‘clean image’ and decided to drop several sitting MLAs.

A TMC leader informed, “How the MLAs have performed in the last five years, their image in the area and acceptability will be the main parameters. This time we won’t be taking any chances. Reports by Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC on every MLA and their constituencies are likely to play a key role in the candidate selection.” The Election Commission of India on Friday announced an eight-phased Assembly poll for West Bengal beginning March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Arabul Islam has a criminal history, involved in scams and political murders

It must be mentioned that Arabul Islam was arrested in 2018 by West Bengal police for the murder of his opponent Hafijur Rahaman. Several crude bombs were also discovered at his residence, a day after his arrest. Islam has been involved in a multi-crore land scam and was arrested in 2013 for attacking CPI (M) leader Abdur Rezzak Mollah. He was also expelled from the party in 2014, following the death of 2 TMC workers.

BJP office vandalised in North 24 Parganas

Earlier, The BJP office in the Baranagar area of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal was vandalised on the day when the Election Commission sounded the poll bugle in the state. The BJP has accused the TMC of being involved in vandalism. One of the miscreants involved in the attack was beaten up by the BJP supporters and was later rescued by the police and taken to the police station. The saffron party has also filed a complaint with the police with respect to the attack.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Editor's picks

‘Haram or Halal, TMC wants only money’, says West Bengal Congress leader Haji Mohabbat Khan in an interview with OpIndia

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress leader said that if 'communal BJP' has to be stopped from winning in West Bengal, then Congress is the only hope
News Reports

‘He got carried away, committed a serious mistake’: Bombay HC upholds bail for Areeb Majeed, accused of traveling abroad to join ISIS

OpIndia Staff -
Areeb Majeed, who left to fight for ISIS in Syria, has walked of prison today after his bail was upheld by the Bombay High Court.

Owner of the explosive-laden car found outside Antilia was in touch with Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze: Claims Devendra Fadnavis

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Fadnavis said Mansukh Hiren had made and received multiple calls from Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze in the last few months

How Freedom House duped millions of Indians into signing up for an anti-India agenda

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
You must have seen the headlines yesterday. India has been 'downgraded.’ By whom? Some apparently international organization called Freedom House.

‘Even if life was taken away illegally, courts are helpless’: the Congress toolkit for protecting institutions

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Rahul Gandhi had recently said that though the Emergency was wrong, Congress has never tried to capture India's institutional framework.

Badminton coach Mathias Boe is also the coach of Pune 7 Aces, owned by girlfriend Taapsee Pannu and KRI Entertainment, both facing I-T probe

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mathias Boe is the coach of Pune 7 Aces, a franchisee badminton team that participates in the Premier Badminton League

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kiren Rijiju gives befitting reply to ‘befitting reply queen’ Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend, who wanted the law to bend to his whims

OpIndia Staff -
Matthias Boe, boyfriend of actress Taapsee Pannu, had appealed to Kiren Rijiju to 'do something' to help the actress.
Read more
Opinions

Indian Govt should ask badminton coach and Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend Mathias Boe to quietly do his job or quit

Jinit Jain -
Mathias Boe had tweeted tagging Minister Kiren Rijiju, asking him to do 'something' about the IT raids on his girlfriend Taapsee Pannu
Read more
News Reports

Crores of undisclosed income, unexplained cash receipts and more: IT Dept discovery so far in raids against Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu

OpIndia Staff -
Income Tax department (IT dept) conducted raid on properties linked to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actress Taapsee Pannu and others
Read more
Crime

Her husband used to talk vulgar to girlfriend in front of her: Here is what the lawyer of Ayesha, who jumped into Sabarmati river,...

OpIndia Staff -
Ayesha, who committed suicide by jumping into the Sabarmati River in Gujarat on March 1, had a disquiet marital life
Read more
News Reports

Anurag Kashyap’s accounts were seized for tax evasion under UPA rule too. Brave dissenter? Netizens ask

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the I-T raids have unearthed tax discrepancies to the tunes of several hundred crores.
Read more
News Reports

Mansukh Hiren, whose explosive laden car was parked near Mukesh Ambani’s residence, found dead: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Mansukh Hiren, whose car laden with explosives was found near the residence of Mukesh Ambani and family, has been found dead.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,231FansLike
522,208FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com