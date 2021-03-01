Former US President Donald Trump made his first public appearance after leaving the White House at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando. He hinted at a presidential run in 2024 and rubbished rumours that he may launch his own party and split the Republican Party.

“They should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to our country … the Supreme Court didn’t have the guts or the courage to do anything about it,” said the 45th President of the United States. He urged the Republican Party to outlaw early voting and mail-in ballots to ensure “honest elections”.

“The Republicans have to do something about it. They better do something about it,” Trump stated.

Significantly, he hinted that he will run for office in 2024. “With your help, we will take back the House. We will win the Senate. And then a Republican president will make a triumphant return to the White House.. And I wonder who that will be,” Trump said.

Donald Trump continued to claim that he had actually won in 2020. He said, “Actually you know they just lost the White House. But who knows – who knows? I may even decide to beat them for a third time, OK?”

Trump continues to enjoy great popularity within the Republican Party. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has held Trump ‘morally responsible’ for the storming of Capitol Hill, said recently that he would “absolutely” support him were he to be the nominee of the party in 2024.

Mitt Romney, another staunch critic of the former US President, admitted recently, “I don’t know if he’ll run in 2024 or not, but if he does, I’m pretty sure he will win the nomination.”

Regardless of whether he does decide to run for President again, Donald Trump has made it clear that his involvement in politics is not over yet. While he continues to be banned on major social media platforms, his hopes for another presidential win is not yet over.