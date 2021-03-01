Monday, March 1, 2021
Updated:

From MEA Jaishankar to CM Patnaik: Leaders across the political spectrum join COVID-19 vaccination drive

PM Modi was joined by a multitude of leaders across the political spectrum participating in the vaccine campaign.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi in covid vaccination drive
Image Source: TOI
The 2nd phase of the Covid vaccine drive kicked off today, with PM Modi taking his first vaccine at AIIMS, New Delhi. PM Modi took his first dose of the Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccination early morning at 7 A.M. today without much fanfare. The objective of the 2nd phase vaccine rollout is to vaccinate people above the age of 60, or above the age of 45 with co-morbidities.

The vaccines will be available free of cost at government hospitals, and will cost Rs. 250 at private healthcare facilities. PM Modi was joined by a multitude of leaders across the political spectrum participating in the Covid vaccination drive.

Odisha CM and chief of the Biju Janata Dal, Naveen Patnaik took his vaccine shot at the dispensary of the Odisha Vidhan Sabha this morning. “Happy to share that I took my first dose of #COVID19 vaccine today. Grateful to our scientists, health workers for their race against time to deliver the vaccine to people. Appeal to all eligible people to come forward and get vaccine for a #COVIFFreeOdisha,” tweeted CM Patnaik, displaying a picture of himself receiving the vaccine shot.

VP Venkaiah Naidu took his Coronavirus vaccine shot today at the Government Medical College in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Via a tweet, the Vice President annoucned that he would taking another dose after 28 days and appealed to the the people get themselves vaccinated proactively.

The External Affairs Minister of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar took his first vaccine jab at AIIMS, New Delhi today. The vaccine administered to Dr. Jaishankar was Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, the same vaccine which PM Modi received.

Rajasthan Governor and former Union Minister Kalraj Mishra received his vaccine at Raj Bhawan, Jaipur today amongst the company of eminent doctors. He gave his thanks to the scientists and doctors of the nation.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, a Minister of State in the Central Government, also took his his first doe of the COVID-19 vaccine today. He personally thanked the doctors who administered the vaccine to him via social media, and called for a COVID free India.

From across the political aisle, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Sir Jamsetjee Jejeebhoy Hospital in Mumbai today and issued an appeal to all those eligible under the 2nd phase of the vaccination drive to get vaccinated.

Supriya Sule, Member of Parliament from Baramati, Maharashtra and the daughter of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, also took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Sir Jamsetjee Jejeebhoy Hospital in Mumbai today. She also spread a message affirming the safeness of the vaccine via social media and urged people to register and vaccinate themsleves.

Nepal’s Army Chief of Staff, Purna Chandra Thapa took his first dose of Made in India vaccine today. Last month, Nepal was supplied with a shipment of one million AstraZeneca vaccine doses. This vaccine is produced by the Serum Institute of India under the name Covishield. India has been providing vaccines to neighboring countries under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar today took the Covishield vaccine along with both of his Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi. The CM receieved his vaccine dose at IGIMS hospital in Patna in presence of Health minister Mangal Pandey. The CM also appealed to the people that they don’t let their guard down in the wake of COVID-19 active cases going down in the state, and continue to socially distance and wearing of masks. Bihar Government Ministers Vijay Chowdhary and Bijendra Yadav were also given the vaccine doses.

The Bihar CM also announced today that the entirety of Bihar’s populace will be vaccinated with no cost to the people. CM Kumar said that the vaccine will be available for no cost, even at private hospitals. The CM added that this entire exercise would be facilitated by the Bihar Government.  “The state will bear the expenses, in case of those who get the jabs at any of the designated private hospitals,” Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said.

This is in fulfillment of a poll promise by the NDA during the Bihar elections in 2020. The Bihar Government approved a proposal in December to provide free vaccines subject to the availability.

Phase 2 of the vaccination campaign will attempt to cover around 10 crore people, improving the total vaccinated figure from 1.45 crores vaccinations achieved during the first phase of the vaccination drive, which began on 16th January.

