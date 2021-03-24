Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Gaushala scam in Rajasthan: Over 62 lakh worth of government grant paid to six cow shelters without a single cow

When officials from the animal husbandry department conducted an inspection of Goshalas in Jaisalmer, 12 of the 25 Goshalas were found to be running without a single animal. They had taken lakhs of rupees in government grants in the last few years.

Rajasthan: 12 out of 25 Gaushalas in Jaisalmer found to be without a single cow
The Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department of Rajasthan have unearthed an alleged Gaushala Scam worth crores of rupees. As per the reports, the during verification drive in Jaisalmer, the department found that 12 out of 25 cow shelters were taking grant from the central and state government, but they did not have even a single cow. The department has initiated a probe in the case.

Over 62 lakh paid to six cow shelters without a single cow

As per reports, the directors of the 12 cow shelters where not even a single cow was found were taking grant from the state and central governments under different schemes. Out of these 12, six notified the department that they had 1814 cows and received over Rs.62 lakhs in the last year alone. The department has issued notice to all cow shelters and demanded an explanation.

  • Kothari Uththan Sansthan’s Gaushala had received Rs.14,29,200 last year by claiming they were taking care of 416 cows. Not a single cow was found.
  • Janj Vikas Sansthan‘s Gaushala had received Rs.12,07,800 last year by claiming they were taking care of 345 cows.
  • Rata Baba Gaushala Vikas Sansthan‘s Gaushala in Lakha village had received Rs.6,48,000 last year by claiming they were taking care of 201 cows.
  • Aman Gaushala in Mangliyon ki Dhani, Chandhan had received Rs. last year by claiming they were taking care of cows.
  • Gul Raushan Gaushala in Jaisurana had received Rs.11,61,000 last year by claiming they were taking care of 333 cows.
  • Chanane Vikas Evam Seva Sansthan‘s Gaushala in Jaisurana had received Rs.10,78,200 last year by claiming they were taking care of 315 cows.

Lack of facilities in the shelters

As per the reports, the department found that there was a gross lack of basic facilities in the majority of the cow shelters. As per the rules, all cow shelters must have an arrangement for shade, food and water. These cow shelters are majorly used for the old, sick and stray cows. However, the department was able to find proper facilities in only four shelters. In 20 shelters, there was not even an arrangement of shade.

The declining number of cows in the shelter

The department noticed that the number of cows was on the decline in many shelters. According to a report in Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar, in some of the shelters, only 10% of cows were there compared to the last year.

  • In Khawaja Gareeb Nawaz Gaushala, the department found only 26 cows compared to 273 last year.
  • In Vrindavan Gaushala, there were only 77 cows compared to 208 last year.
  • In Mohammad Gaushala, there were 205 cows last year, but this year the number declined to 72.
  • In Pannodharay Gaushala, the number of cows declined from 203 to 71.
  • In Aaidaan Gaushala, there were only 30 cows compared to 325 last year.
  • In Jaisan Kadri Gaushala, the department found only 230 cows compared to 535 last year.
  • In Deen Mohammad Gaushala, there were only 170 cows compared to 381 last year.
  • In Jannat Gaushala, 80 cows were found instead of 418.
  • In Sikandar Gaushala, only 50 out of 455 cows were found.

Department initiated probe

The Department of Animal Husbandary and Dairying has initiated a probe in the case. Dr Umesh Wargantiwar, Senior Veterinary Officer, said, “As per the government’s guidelines, officers were doing verification of the number of cows in the shelters in Jaisalmer for tagging. During the verification, the officers were shocked to learn that in many shelters, there were no cows and remaining did not have proper arrangements.” He further said that report on six cow shelters has already been sent to the senior officials, and the report on the rest of the cow shelters will be sent soon.

Dr Manoj Mathur, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry department, said, “According to the regulations when a cow shelter applies for the grant, the department checks land papers and bills to check their eligibility for the grant. The money must be used for the welfare of the animals.” He further added that if the officers find any lack of facilities during the verification process, they guide the cow shelter directors about the steps they should take for improvement.

