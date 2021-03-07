Five members of a Hindu family were found murdered in their house in Abu Dhabi Colony, a short distance away from Rahim Yar Khan city in Pakistan. They were found with their throats slit with a sharp edged weapon on Friday. The Police are reported to have recovered the weapons of murder which include a knife and an axe.

One of the victims is believed to be 36 year old Ram Chand, a Meghwal Hindu. He reportedly ran a tailoring shop. According to a Pak daily, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken cognizance of the incident and directed authorities to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.

However, given the track record of violence against the Hindu minority in Pakistan, the directions of Buzdar does not inspire much confidence. The incident has left the Hindu community in Pakistan shocked. Social activist Birbal Das described Ram Chand as a peaceful man leading a happy life, The News International reported.

Atrocities against the Hindu community continues unabated in Pakistan. Late last year, it was reported that homes of Hindus belonging to Bheel community were attacked and looted by Islamists in Sindh.

In October, Islamists had burnt down houses of some Hindus in Sindh in order to exert pressure on them to convert to Islam. Rahat Austin had claimed that by carrying out such atrocities, these Islamists continuously try and create pressure on these marginalised Hindus to either take up Islam or have them work as slaves.

Forced conversions and abduction and rape of Hindu women continue in Pakistan while the international community turns a blind eye to the atrocities forced upon the minority Hindu community.