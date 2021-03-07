Sunday, March 7, 2021
Home World Pakistan: Five Hindus of a family found brutally murdered with knife and axe near...
CrimeNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan: Five Hindus of a family found brutally murdered with knife and axe near Rahim Yar Khan city

One of the victims is believed to be 36 year old Ram Chand, a Meghwal Hindu. He reportedly ran a tailoring shop.

OpIndia Staff
Five Hindus murdered in Pakistan
Representative image (Source: Free Press Journal)
97

Five members of a Hindu family were found murdered in their house in Abu Dhabi Colony, a short distance away from Rahim Yar Khan city in Pakistan. They were found with their throats slit with a sharp edged weapon on Friday. The Police are reported to have recovered the weapons of murder which include a knife and an axe.

One of the victims is believed to be 36 year old Ram Chand, a Meghwal Hindu. He reportedly ran a tailoring shop. According to a Pak daily, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken cognizance of the incident and directed authorities to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.

However, given the track record of violence against the Hindu minority in Pakistan, the directions of Buzdar does not inspire much confidence. The incident has left the Hindu community in Pakistan shocked. Social activist Birbal Das described Ram Chand as a peaceful man leading a happy life, The News International reported.

Atrocities against the Hindu community continues unabated in Pakistan. Late last year, it was reported that homes of Hindus belonging to Bheel community were attacked and looted by Islamists in Sindh.

In October, Islamists had burnt down houses of some Hindus in Sindh in order to exert pressure on them to convert to Islam. Rahat Austin had claimed that by carrying out such atrocities, these Islamists continuously try and create pressure on these marginalised Hindus to either take up Islam or have them work as slaves.

Forced conversions and abduction and rape of Hindu women continue in Pakistan while the international community turns a blind eye to the atrocities forced upon the minority Hindu community.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHindus murdered Pakistan
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Xi Jinping pushes for replacing Mongolian with Mandarin in Inner Mongolia amid protests against removing the local language from schools

OpIndia Staff -
Inner Mongolia saw massive protests against replacing Mongolian with Mandarin as medium of education in schools
Politics

From ‘Sonar Bangla’ promise to ‘Corruption Olympics’ attack against Mamata: Read what PM Modi said at Kolkata rally

OpIndia Staff -
Slamming the Mamata Banerjee led TMC govt, PM Narendra Modi said that democratic system has been destroyed in West Bengal

From Naxalism to ‘Disco Dancer’ to politics: How the death of his brother completely changed Mithun Chakraborty’s life

Politics Anurag -
Mithun Chakraborty left Naxal movement after his brother's tragic death in a freak accidence and ended in the film industry.

‘Your scooter has decided to fall in Nandigram’: PM Modi mocks Mamata Banerjee, turns the ‘helping friends’ jibe on its head

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi said that poor in the country are his friends, adding that he has helped his friends, and will continue to do so

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee smiles from above: What BJP means by ‘Aashol Poriborton’ Narendra Modi makes it clear in Kolkata

Politics K Bhattacharjee -
Prime Minister Modi addressed a massive crowd on Sunday at the historic Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

Pakistanis offended after China’s Cultural Counsellor of Chinese embassy in Pakistan tweets asking women to remove hijab to ‘see their eyes’

World OpIndia Staff -
Zhang Heqing, Chinese official in Pakistan, urged women to remove their hijab so he could see their eyes

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kiren Rijiju gives befitting reply to ‘befitting reply queen’ Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend, who wanted the law to bend to his whims

OpIndia Staff -
Matthias Boe, boyfriend of actress Taapsee Pannu, had appealed to Kiren Rijiju to 'do something' to help the actress.
Read more
News Reports

After IT raids, Taapsee Pannu suffers a meltdown and admits that she was questioned about cash receipts of Rs 5 crores

OpIndia Staff -
Taapsee Pannu attempted to take a sly at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for simply clarifying the facts about the raids
Read more
Politics

‘Does money in Bollywood come from Ganga?’: Shiv Sena mouthpiece claims Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap targeted for supporting ‘farmer protests’

OpIndia Staff -
The Saamana editorial asked why only Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap were targeted and not other Bollywood celebrities.
Read more
Opinions

Indian Govt should ask badminton coach and Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend Mathias Boe to quietly do his job or quit

Jinit Jain -
Mathias Boe had tweeted tagging Minister Kiren Rijiju, asking him to do 'something' about the IT raids on his girlfriend Taapsee Pannu
Read more
Interviews

Violence in Bengal, election rigging, misgiving of Congress, Abbas Siddiqui, COVID-19 and China: CPI (M) leader Rabin Deb talks to OpIndia

Nupur J Sharma -
Rabin Deb, one of the tallest leaders in West Bengal of the CPI (M) talks to OpIndia ahead of the 2021 elections, TMC and BJP
Read more
News Reports

All you need to know about Elon Musk’s Starlink, which has begun pre-booking in India

OpIndia Staff -
Currently, Elon Musk's SpaceX, of which Starlink is a venture, has already sent 1000 such satellites to the Earth's orbit. In the future, the company plans to expand the number to a network of 12,000 satellites.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,231FansLike
522,486FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com