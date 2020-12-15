Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Home News Reports Persecution of religious minorities continue in Pakistan as Islamists attack homes of Hindus in...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Persecution of religious minorities continue in Pakistan as Islamists attack homes of Hindus in Sindh, forcing them to leave

These persecuted Hindus who are now scared to return to their respective homes have submitted a request for protection to the Session Judge and the SSP police Badin, Pakistan.

OpIndia Staff
Persecuted Hindus in Pakistan
Homeless Hindus protest to seek their rights in Sindh, Pakistan (Source: Twitter)
2

Pakistani human rights activist Rahat Austin on Monday shared that homes of Hindus belonging to Bheel community were attacked and looted by Islamists in Sindh, Pakistan. The Bheel community in Pakistan is highly marginalised and socio-economically backward. He informed that one Muhammad Aslam along with a few others from the neighbourhood, tortured the impoverished Hindus living in that area and forced them to leave their houses.

These persecuted Hindus who are now scared to return to their respective homes have submitted a request for protection to the Session Judge and the SSP police Badin, Pakistan. The video shared by Rahat Austin shows these troubled Hindus raising slogans against the continuous atrocities meted out to them.

These unfortunate incidents are very common in Pakistan. In October, Islamists had burnt down houses of some Hindus in Sindh in order to exert pressure on them to convert to Islam. Rahat Austin had claimed that by carrying out such atrocities, these Islamists continuously try and create pressure on these marginalised Hindus to either take up Islam or have them work as slaves.

A month prior to the above incident, we reported how 171 Hindu men, women and children belonging to the Bheel community were forcefully converted to Islam inside a madarsa in Pakistan’s Sindh province. Rahat had informed that the poor and vulnerable community has been subject to mass conversion under various allurements.

According to reports, incessant atrocities have forced many Hindus in Pakistan to take up Islam in hope that at least then they would get social recognition and money and would be able to live with dignity in the Islamic state of Pakistan.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspakistan persecution of religious minorities, persecution of religious minorities,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Persecution of religious minorities continue in Pakistan as Islamists attack homes of Hindus in Sindh, forcing them to leave

OpIndia Staff -
Such atrocities have forced many Hindus in Pakistan to take up Islam in hope that at least then they would get social recognition
Read more
News Reports

Shaheen Bagh redux: After Khalistani elements, now children join the farmers’ protest at Singhu border

OpIndia Staff -
Young and impressionable children are seen demonstrating against the newly introduced farm bills
Read more

Has been praising Osama Bin Laden: Here is what UP govt said while opposing bail for PFI member and ‘dubious’ journalist Siddique Kappan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Uttar Pradesh government had submitted a copy of a front-page story by Siddique Kappan in Thejas, dating back to November 30, 2011, wherein he had claimed that Al-Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden was a 'martyr'.

Farmers, who were enjoying gyms, massage parlours and pizza are now upset about the absence of proper toilets

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
The organisers of protests have arranged for gyms, live food counters and foot massagers for protests at Delhi border

‘No relationship can be one-sided’: Former Indian diplomats slam Trudeau’s continuous support to Khalistani elements in Canada

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The letter slammed Trudeau and other Canadian lawmakers for turning a blind eye to the threat of terrorism and unrest, damaging their relationship with India, for their vote bank politics.

Family of former Nawab of Junagadh, living in Pakistan, still dreams that Junagadh is part of Pakistan, organises ‘recognition ceremony’

World OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan continues to live in a state of delusion as it continues to lay claim on India's Junagadh

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sana Khan, who married a cleric after quitting showbiz for Allah, gets moral policed by Islamists on honeymoon pics

OpIndia Staff -
Besides telling the actress to wear modest clothes and steer away from breaking the 'rules' of Allah, Islamists told Sana Khan to stop uploading pictures altogether on social media.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Kab tak royega ek chhote se affair ke liye?’: Kangana Ranaut on transfer of Hrithik Roshan’s FIR to Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch unit

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has reacted strongly to the transfer of Hrithik Roshan's FIR from the Cyber Cell to the Crime Branch Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU).
Read more
World

Speculations rife Donald Trump will pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, activist currently lodged at British prison

OpIndia Staff -
There are strong rumours floating around that Donald Trump might pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.
Read more
World

Chinese Communist Party’s data leak shows how China infiltrated corporates, foreign consulates, including Indian, for spying

OpIndia Staff -
The CCP through a recruitment agency carried out a well-coordinated infiltration by getting its members employed in senior, specialist and advisory positions in consulates of countries such as India, UK, USA and Australia.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Shokat Ali, the abusive troll who tried to mock Rohit Sardana: Hinduphobic jokes, creepy obsession with a female journo, and a series of...

OpIndia Staff -
Shokat Ali appears quite unperturbed by the massive outrage he generated and was being his usual troll self.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani journalist reporting on atrocities against Hindus and other minorities declared ‘imaginary person’ by Mehr Tarar and others

OpIndia Staff -
Some Pakistani Twitter users even went on to claim that the lady journalist was actually Shekhar Gupta.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Persecution of religious minorities continue in Pakistan as Islamists attack homes of Hindus in Sindh, forcing them to leave

OpIndia Staff -
Such atrocities have forced many Hindus in Pakistan to take up Islam in hope that at least then they would get social recognition
Read more
News Reports

‘He is still a Bishop’: How Kerala Church defended their decision to put rape accused Franco Mulakkal on their annual calendar

OpIndia Staff -
the Syro-Malabar Church has defended its move and claimed that charges against the accused are yet to b proven and he continues to remain a bishop.
Read more
News Reports

Shaheen Bagh redux: After Khalistani elements, now children join the farmers’ protest at Singhu border

OpIndia Staff -
Young and impressionable children are seen demonstrating against the newly introduced farm bills
Read more
News Reports

Has been praising Osama Bin Laden: Here is what UP govt said while opposing bail for PFI member and ‘dubious’ journalist Siddique Kappan

OpIndia Staff -
The Uttar Pradesh government had submitted a copy of a front-page story by Siddique Kappan in Thejas, dating back to November 30, 2011, wherein he had claimed that Al-Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden was a 'martyr'.
Read more
Editor's picks

Farmers, who were enjoying gyms, massage parlours and pizza are now upset about the absence of proper toilets

OpIndia Staff -
The organisers of protests have arranged for gyms, live food counters and foot massagers for protests at Delhi border
Read more
News Reports

Goa: BJP sweeps Zilla Panchayat elections, Congress, AAP wiped out

OpIndia Staff -
BJP registered a massive victory in the Zila Panchayat elections in Goa, bagging 33 of the 42 seats contested.
Read more
News Reports

‘No relationship can be one-sided’: Former Indian diplomats slam Trudeau’s continuous support to Khalistani elements in Canada

OpIndia Staff -
The letter slammed Trudeau and other Canadian lawmakers for turning a blind eye to the threat of terrorism and unrest, damaging their relationship with India, for their vote bank politics.
Read more
World

Family of former Nawab of Junagadh, living in Pakistan, still dreams that Junagadh is part of Pakistan, organises ‘recognition ceremony’

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan continues to live in a state of delusion as it continues to lay claim on India's Junagadh
Read more
World

Speculations rife Donald Trump will pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, activist currently lodged at British prison

OpIndia Staff -
There are strong rumours floating around that Donald Trump might pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Judgment Day’ for propagandist Kunal Kamra draws closer, Supreme Court to hear 3 contempt petitions on Dec 17

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court will take up three contempt petitions against Kunal Kamra for hearing on the 17th of December.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,479FollowersFollow
21,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com