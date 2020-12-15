Pakistani human rights activist Rahat Austin on Monday shared that homes of Hindus belonging to Bheel community were attacked and looted by Islamists in Sindh, Pakistan. The Bheel community in Pakistan is highly marginalised and socio-economically backward. He informed that one Muhammad Aslam along with a few others from the neighbourhood, tortured the impoverished Hindus living in that area and forced them to leave their houses.

Muslim neighborhood lead by Muhammad Aslam, attacked homes of Hindu Bheel community, tortured, looted and forced them to leave their properties in Pungaryo, Badin, Sindh-Pakistan.They are so scared to go back & submitted request for protection to Session Judge & SSP police Badin. pic.twitter.com/lmP64atraQ — Rahat Austin (@johnaustin47) December 15, 2020

These persecuted Hindus who are now scared to return to their respective homes have submitted a request for protection to the Session Judge and the SSP police Badin, Pakistan. The video shared by Rahat Austin shows these troubled Hindus raising slogans against the continuous atrocities meted out to them.

These unfortunate incidents are very common in Pakistan. In October, Islamists had burnt down houses of some Hindus in Sindh in order to exert pressure on them to convert to Islam. Rahat Austin had claimed that by carrying out such atrocities, these Islamists continuously try and create pressure on these marginalised Hindus to either take up Islam or have them work as slaves.

A month prior to the above incident, we reported how 171 Hindu men, women and children belonging to the Bheel community were forcefully converted to Islam inside a madarsa in Pakistan’s Sindh province. Rahat had informed that the poor and vulnerable community has been subject to mass conversion under various allurements.

According to reports, incessant atrocities have forced many Hindus in Pakistan to take up Islam in hope that at least then they would get social recognition and money and would be able to live with dignity in the Islamic state of Pakistan.