Monday, March 8, 2021
Home News Reports 'India's low-cost vaccines have rescued the world': Top US scientist says India's efforts need...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

‘India’s low-cost vaccines have rescued the world’: Top US scientist says India’s efforts need wider recognition

"There is something very special going on in India. I am on weekly teleconferences with our colleagues in India, you make a recommendation, and within days it's done and not only done, but it's also done meticulously and with great rigour, thought and creativity," said Dr Hortez

OpIndia Staff
Top US scientist says India's contribution in fighting COVID-19 is not getting the recognition it deserves
Dr Peter Hortez from BCM(Source: nytimes)
63

India is at the forefront in leading global efforts to battle out the scourge of coronavirus. It has partnered with various foreign institutes to develop vaccines to counter the infection that first emerged from the central Chinese city of Wuhan and brought the entire world to its knees. Now, an eminent American scientist has hailed India’s contributions in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, stating that the country’s efforts in fighting the deadly coronavirus have ‘rescued the world’ and it must not be underestimated.

Speaking at a webinar organised by Indo American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston (IACCGH), Dr Peter Hotez, Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine (BCM) in Houston said that the vaccines developed by India, in collaboration with universities across the world such as BCM and the Oxford University, have had more impact than the two mRNA vaccines that were prohibitively expensive for most of the world’s low and middle-income countries. In this sense, he added, India’s vaccine efforts have “rescued the world” and stated that the country’s contribution in fighting coronavirus ought to deserve global recognition.

Dr Hotez, an internationally acclaimed physician-scientist in neglected tropical diseases and vaccine development, was speaking at the webinar “Covid-19: Vaccination and Potential Return to Normalcy – If and When”, when he said that the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is “India’s gift” to the world in combating the virus.

Dr Hotez said he is compelled to talk about India’s efforts in fighting the global pandemic because it is not getting the global attention and the recognition that it deserves. “There is something very special going on in India and I have seen it myself because I am on weekly teleconferences with our colleagues in India, you make a recommendation, and within days it’s done and not only done, it’s done meticulously and with great rigour, thought and creativity,” said Dr Hortez, who is working on an affordable coronavirus vaccine in collaboration with Indian pharmaceutical companies.

India leads the global fight against deadly coronavirus

Ever since the pandemic started galloping across the globe, India tapped into its medical prowess to thwart the rampaging infection. From building genome sequencing to diagnosing the infection, manufacturing high-quality personal protective equipment and masks, India has demonstrated to the world why it has been dubbed as the ‘pharmacy of the world’.

India also took leverage of its vast vaccine production capacity to help the rapid development and production of the COVID-19 vaccine. Research organisations and vaccine manufacturers across the country partnered with leading foreign universities to develop efficacious coronavirus vaccine candidates to cater to the global need for COVID-19 vaccines to blunt the pandemic.

The drugs regulator in India gave emergency approval to COVISHIELD, a COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pune-based Serum Institute of India after securing a licence from British pharma company AstraZeneca, along with COVAXIN, indigenously developed jointly by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of Medical Research scientists.

Not only has India excelled in producing low-cost yet effective COVID-19 vaccines for countries that couldn’t afford the more expensive Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, but as a part of its commitment to fight COVID-19, India has also helped other countries in fortifying their respective fights against the coronavirus by providing them with doses of COVID-19 vaccines free-of-cost as a goodwill gesture. From countries in its immediate neighborhood to nations halfway across the globe, such as in the Caribbean and Latin America, India has delivered free shots of COVID-19 vaccines to bolster the global fight against the coronavirus.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIndia vaccine, Serum Institute vaccine, Bharat Biotech vaccine
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

West Bengal: 32-year-old BJP booth President shot at in Nadia district allegedly by TMC goons

OpIndia Staff -
The incident happened prior to the massive Kolkata rally organised by BJP at the historic Brigade Parade Ground in West Bengal Sunday
Opinions

On Women’s day, can we please make child marriage illegal among India’s minority community?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Could we please make child marriage illegal in India? In fact, could we do it today?

‘Will you marry rape victim?’ remark misreported; Court has the highest respect for womanhood: CJI Bobde issues clarification

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier last week, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde's question to a government employee seeking protection from arrest in a rape case, whether he is willing to marry the survivor raised several eyebrows.

Congress leader gifts a bag full of scraps of paper, torn pictures to Miss India Manya Singh for Women’s Day

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a felicitation ceremony, Mumbai Mahila Congress President Ajanta Yadav gifted torn pics of Manya Singh to her.

Ambani house bomb threat: ATS files case of murder, criminal conspiracy two days after Mansukh Hiren’s death

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mansukh Hiren's family have alleged that he was murdered. Hiren was the owner of the car which was found with gelatin near Mukesh Ambani's house.

Communal violence grips Bhainsa in Telangana yet again, police enforces section 144: What we know so far

Crime OpIndia Staff -
On March 7, Hindus and Muslims clashed and reportedly pelted stones at each other in Bhainsa, Nirmal district, Telangana.

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

Fact-Check: Has BJP opened a ‘branch’ in Sri Lanka too? Know what is ‘Sri Lanka Bharatiya Janata Party’

OpIndia Staff -
An image has gone viral on the internet with claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party, the ruling political party in India, has launched a 'branch' in Sri Lanka.
Read more
World

Pakistanis offended after China’s Cultural Counsellor of Chinese embassy in Pakistan tweets asking women to remove hijab to ‘see their eyes’

OpIndia Staff -
Zhang Heqing, Chinese official in Pakistan, urged women to remove their hijab so he could see their eyes
Read more
Politics

From Naxalism to ‘Disco Dancer’ to politics: How the death of his brother completely changed Mithun Chakraborty’s life

Anurag -
Mithun Chakraborty left Naxal movement after his brother's tragic death in a freak accidence and ended in the film industry.
Read more
Media

Shekhar Gupta admits that he has been scared to criticise Rahul Gandhi and Congress, Congress leaders prove him right

OpIndia Staff -
Shekhar Gupta criticised the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi for failing to put enough pressure on the Modi government
Read more
News Reports

After IT raids, Taapsee Pannu suffers a meltdown and admits that she was questioned about cash receipts of Rs 5 crores

OpIndia Staff -
Taapsee Pannu attempted to take a sly at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for simply clarifying the facts about the raids
Read more
Interviews

Violence in Bengal, election rigging, misgiving of Congress, Abbas Siddiqui, COVID-19 and China: CPI (M) leader Rabin Deb talks to OpIndia

Nupur J Sharma -
Rabin Deb, one of the tallest leaders in West Bengal of the CPI (M) talks to OpIndia ahead of the 2021 elections, TMC and BJP
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,311FansLike
522,517FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com