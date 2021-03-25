Thursday, March 25, 2021
Home News Reports Edited screenshot of a news bulletin circulated on social media claiming that Maharashtra minister...
News ReportsFact-CheckSocial Media Fact-Check
Updated:

Edited screenshot of a news bulletin circulated on social media claiming that Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has tested HIV positive

A screenshot of a TV9 Bharatvarsh report on Aaditya Thackery testing positive for COVID-19 was edited to spread the fake news that the Maharashtra minister has been infected with AIDS

OpIndia Staff
Image source: The Logical Indian
16

Today, social media was rife with pictures of a news clip of TV9 Bharatvarsh claiming that Maharashtra cabinet minister and CM Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray has been tested positive for ‘HIV/AIDS’.

The screengrab went viral on Facebook, leaving social media users to speculate whether actually the Maharashtra cabinet minister has been infected with the sexually transmitted disease.

The same screenshot of a Hindi news channel TV9 Bharatvarsh’s news graphic was widely shared on Twitter.

This news, however, panned out to be untrue. The fact-checking website Fact Hunt reported that the viral screenshot of TV9 Bharatvarsh that is being widely shared on social media platforms was morphed. The news bulletin was edited to claim that the Maharastra cabinet minister is HIV positive.

Actually, the original news graphic reports on Aaditya Thackeray testing positive for COVID-19 after he had announced in a tweet. Thackeray had tweeted on March 20, 2021, stating that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Following this news, TV9 Bharatvarsh uploaded a video on its YouTube channel, in which it reported that Aaditya Thackeray had been tested positive for ‘Corona’.

Some social media user, however, carefully edited the original screenshot, and replaced the word ‘corona’ in Hindi with ‘HIV/AIDS’ in English.

According to Fact Hunt, the viral screengrab shows the watermark of ‘@OfficeofSid’. This Twitter handle has been temporarily taken down by Twitter for violating its media policy.

This news of Aaditya Thackeray being HIV positive sent social media users in a tizzy, especially due to the stigma and the misconceptions that surround the sexually transmitted infection. More than the disease-related complications, the big problem for these HIV-positive people is the stigma attached to the disease. People living with HIV often face discrimination, violent attacks, harassment, rejection by families, spouses and communities. They are often refused medical treatment and in some cases even denied the last rites before they die. As a result, many keep their status secret.

If HIV infection advances to AIDS, the body becomes prone to opportunistic infections. This puts people at an increased risk of many infections, including a herpes virus called cytomegalovirus. It can cause problems with eyes, lungs, and digestive tract.

Unlike the common perception, HIV is not transmitted by touch or through the air. HIV can only be transmitted through specific bodily fluids so you can’t get HIV from touching someone, hugging them or for that matter shaking their hand. Until now, there is no cure for HIV, although antiretroviral treatment can control the virus, meaning that people with HIV can live long and healthy lives.

The National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) has been successfully running the National Helpline to help HIV/AIDS patients or to answer any sort of query regarding the disease since 1st December 2014. The helpline caters to all the population of India and is reachable from any mobile/landline number through a short code toll-free number 1097.

Aaditya Thackeray tests Coronavirus positive

On March 20, Aaditya Thackeray had taken to Twitter to inform that he had been tested positive for the coronavirus and urged people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

“On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols & stay safe”, tweeted the Maharashtra cabinet minister.

Yesterday it was reported that Aaditya Thackeray’s mother and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray too tested positive for coronavirus. “Her COVID-19 test came out positive on Monday night. She has been quarantined at `Varsha”, the official residence of the chief minister,” said an official.

Sadly, the coronavirus cases in India, which were on a decline until January 2021, has been rising again sharply with Maharashtra, Punjab and Kerala contributing a little over 76% of the new cases.

Maharashtra reported as many as 31,855 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its highest ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. This took the state’s overall caseload to 25,64,881.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Covid-19 positive Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan holds meeting in room full of people, gets trolled on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi have both tested positive for the Chinese virus and are supposed to be in quarantine.
Culture and History

Adbhangi Chita-Bhasm Holi in Varanasi: Photos and videos of the mesmerising ritual where even death is a festival

रवि अग्रहरि -
In Chita Bhasma Holi, the devotees play Holi with the ashes collected from human crematory grounds at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi

Mansukh Hiren was murdered in the car after being administered chloroform in Sachin Vaze’s presence: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mansukh Hiren was reportedly given chloroform before being murdered and Hiren was murdered in the presence of Sachin Vaze

‘Shiv Sena has no right to give suggestions as it is not a part of UPA’: Congress fumes over Sanjay Raut’s unsolicited advice

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's unsolicited advice to make Sharad Pawar as UPA chief in place of Sonia Gandhi has not gone down well with his Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance members.

Madurai candidate promises mini-helicopter, trip to moon and robot in his election manifesto

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Thulam Saravanan, the independent candidate from Madurai has made these promises to create awareness and caution voters from getting lured by freebies promised by politicians ahead of elections.

Family of rioter who hoisted Nishan Sahib at Red Fort during Republic day riots honoured inside Golden Temple

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police has issued a lookout notice against Jugraj Singh as he was reported missing since the Republic Day riots.

Recently Popular

Cricket

Chennai Super Kings unveils jersey for IPL 2021, here is why ‘liberals’ are triggered at ‘Sanghi MS Dhoni’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'liberals' on social media are upset over CSK's decision to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, which, according to them, was nothing but propagating the "Sanghi" agenda.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Yogi Govt demolishes illegal construction, takes control of land where Amanatullah Khan had settled Rohingyas

OpIndia Staff -
The irrigation department of the UP government today carried out an anti-encroachment drive, reclaiming 6-acres of its land illegally occupied by Rohingyas in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area.
Read more
News Reports

Oxford faculty at the center of Rashmi controversy trivialised sexual harassment, targeted Kangana with vile sexual comments, tweets surface

T Waraich -
Oxford professor Abhijit Sarkar, who led the Hinduphobic campaign against Rashmi Sawant, found himself embroiled in controversy.
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against social media users for allegedly objectionable posts against NCP chief Sharad Pawar

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users had mocked NCP chief Sharad Pawar after he was caught off guard when journalists raised questions about his claim that Anil Deshmukh was hospital from February 6 to 16
Read more
News Reports

Amidst Maha-mess, Sanjay Raut to host a dinner party tonight, guest list includes BJP MPs

OpIndia Staff -
It is said that the party was pre-planned by Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut, before the 'vasooli gate' news broke out.
Read more
News Reports

‘Producer wanted to sleep with me’: Ankita Lokhande shares her experience of facing ‘casting couch’ in film industry

OpIndia Staff -
Ankita Lokhande has stated that her first encounter with a producer demanding sexual favours happened when she was very young. She had rejected the proposal.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,900FansLike
525,863FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com