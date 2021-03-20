Saturday, March 20, 2021
News Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra cabinet minister and CM Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray tests positive for the coronavirus

He took to Twitter to inform the same and urging people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

OpIndia Staff
Source: PTI
439

Maharashtra Environment Minister and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son, Aaditya Thackeray, has tested positive for the coronavirus. He took to Twitter to inform the same and urged people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

“On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols & stay safe”, tweeted the Maharashtra cabinet minister.

Sadly, the coronavirus cases in India, which were on a decline until January 2021, has been rising again sharply with Maharashtra, Punjab and Kerala contributing a little over 76% of the new cases.

Maharashtra, for the third consecutive day today breached the 25,000 mark recording 25,681 new coronavirus cases today.

The recent surge in the COVID-19 cases has forced the state government to reintroduce restrictions on the assembly and movement of people. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray even warned that the state government could reimpose lockdown if it is deemed necessary to blunt this latest wave of coronavirus cases.

“COVID-19 threat has increased once again. On Thursday, we crossed the peak in terms of cases that was recorded in September last year. While I see lockdown as an option, I trust that the people of the State will cooperate and follow pandemic regulations voluntarily like they did the last time,” said the Chief Minister.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

