Sunday, March 14, 2021
Home Politics Kerala: Mahila Congress chief resigns from post, shaves head to protest against insufficient women...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Kerala: Mahila Congress chief resigns from post, shaves head to protest against insufficient women representation in candidate list

Lathika Subhash said that she expected to be the party candidate from Ettumanur but the party anointed Prince Lukose as its candidate.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala Mahila Congress Chief Lathika Subhash tonsures head in protest
Image Credit: Manorama Online
5

Lathika Subhash, Mahila Congress chief in Kerala, has resigned from her post in protest against inadequate representation of women in the candidate list released by the party for the assembly elections in the state. She has also reportedly gone on to tonsure her head as a mark of protest.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran rejected women while making the candidate list, claimed Lathika Subhash, saying that it is not acceptable. There were only 9 women among the 91 candidates announced while Mahila Congress in the state demanded at least 20 per cent of the seats for women.

Lathika Subhash said that she expected to be the party candidate from Ettumanur but the party anointed Prince Lukose as its candidate. ‘I had expressed my desire to contest from Ettumanur as this is my birthplace and this is where I have grown up,’ she said.

The Congress party in Kerala have been struck by a series of resignations recently. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) secretary M.S. Viswanthan, Mahila Congress state secretary Sujaya Venugopal, Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) general secretary P.K. Anil Kumar and KPCC member K.K. Viswanathan are some of the people who have resigned in recent weeks.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKerala mahila congress chief
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Sachin Vaze sent to NIA custody till 25th March

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze is currently under investigation in the Antilia bomb case where explosive-laden car was found parked outside Reliance Group's Mukesh Ambani residence.
News Reports

While Sanjay Raut praises Sachin Vaze as ‘honest’ and ‘capable’, latter names Shiv Sena leaders in Antilia explosives case

OpIndia Staff -
While Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is busy hailing Mumbai Police, in particular, Sachin Vaze, the latter has reportedly named Shiv Sena leaders in the Antilia explosives case.

West Bengal: BJP fields Union Minister Babul Supriyo from Tollygunge, likely to contest against Mamata Banerjee

Politics OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may also contest from Tollygunge, in addition to the Nandigram constituency

White Innova belonging to Mumbai Crime Branch that tailed explosive-laden Scorpio appears to have fake number plate: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NIA officials have found that the white Innova that trailed the explosive laden Scorpio belonged to the CIU unit of the Mumbai Police

Govt of India pulls up Wall Street Journal for spreading fake news regarding jailing Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter employees

Media Nirwa Mehta -
The government put on record serious displeasure on the lopsided and fictional reportage by Wall Street Journal on this issue.

UN-affiliated group that demanded the release of chopper scam accused Christian Michel now wants Indian govt to ‘remedy’ Safoora Zargar arrest

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
UN affiliated WGAD is not a judicial body and its opinions are not legally binding on the Member States

Recently Popular

News Reports

White Innova car which accompanied explosives-laden Scorpio car recovered from Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh’s office: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA officials traced the white Innova to the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office, where the suspicious car was parked. As they took a closer look at the car, they found that 'Police' sticker on the back of the car.
Read more
World

Google search says James Hewitt, Princess Diana’s lover, is Prince Harry’s ‘real father’: Here is how the rumour began

OpIndia Staff -
When one searches the term 'Prince Harry Real Father' on Google, the answer that props up is James Hewitt.
Read more
Crime

As Waseem Rizvi files petition to remove parts in Quran that ‘promote terrorism and Jihad’, Muslim cleric offers bounty of 20k to behead him

OpIndia Staff -
Islamic Cleric Hasnain Jaffrey Dumpy, the national president of Islamic organisation - Shiane-Haider-e-Karrar Welfare Association, has now announced a bounty of Rs 20,000 to anybody who beheads Rizvi.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-Chairman of the Shia Waqf Board files a petition in SC seeking removal of 26 verses of the Quran saying they ‘promote terrorism and...

OpIndia Staff -
Syed Waseem Rizvi stated that the Quran has some verses that provoke young Muslims to become radicals and terrorists
Read more
News Reports

Antilia bomb scare: Sachin Vaze used same car to escort Alibaug Police in Arnab case which was found outside Ambani residence

OpIndia Staff -
The Times of India report states that for Anab Goswami arrest, the Scorpio car that escorted Alibaug Police was the same that was placed outside Antilia.
Read more
News Reports

USA: Alabama House of Representatives passes bill to end Yoga ban, but postures to have only English names and no ‘Namaste’

OpIndia Staff -
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a bill that will enable K-12 school systems to teach Yoga.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
523,651FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com