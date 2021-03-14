Lathika Subhash, Mahila Congress chief in Kerala, has resigned from her post in protest against inadequate representation of women in the candidate list released by the party for the assembly elections in the state. She has also reportedly gone on to tonsure her head as a mark of protest.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran rejected women while making the candidate list, claimed Lathika Subhash, saying that it is not acceptable. There were only 9 women among the 91 candidates announced while Mahila Congress in the state demanded at least 20 per cent of the seats for women.

Lathika Subhash said that she expected to be the party candidate from Ettumanur but the party anointed Prince Lukose as its candidate. ‘I had expressed my desire to contest from Ettumanur as this is my birthplace and this is where I have grown up,’ she said.

The Congress party in Kerala have been struck by a series of resignations recently. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) secretary M.S. Viswanthan, Mahila Congress state secretary Sujaya Venugopal, Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) general secretary P.K. Anil Kumar and KPCC member K.K. Viswanathan are some of the people who have resigned in recent weeks.