Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Home News Reports Khwaja Yunus death case: Sachin Vaze's role and a case that lingers on since...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Khwaja Yunus death case: Sachin Vaze’s role and a case that lingers on since 2003

In the meantime, out of 19 people arrested in connection to the Ghatkopar blast, two, including Yunus, died, and nine were discharged. On June 11, 2005, the special POTA court acquitted the remaining eight accused.

Anurag
Khwaja Yunus death case
Khwaja Yunus's custodial death and untried role of Sachin Vaze (Image: TOI/Indian Express)
1

Sachin Vaze, the Mumbai Police officer who has been making headlines since he was reinstated in 2020 in Mumbai Police, has a ‘tainted’ record at service. Popular as an encounter specialist, Vaze’s name was involved in Khwaja Yunus death case, which was picked in connection to a 2002 bomb blast. It has been almost two decades since Yunus allegedly died in police custody, but Vaze’s role has remained untried in court.  

History of the case

On December 2, 2002, a bomb went off in a BEST bus parked outside Ghatkopar railway station. As it was a rush hour in the evening, there were many people at the station. The blast claimed the lives of two and injured 50 people.

Vaze was part of the Mumbai crime branch team that picked a few people on December 25. 27-year-old software engineer Khwaja Yunus was one of them. On January 7, 2003, police-reported that Yunus went missing from the custody. They claimed that he escaped with two other accused when they were being transferred to Aurangabad. It was alleged that the vehicle they were in met with an accident in Ahmednagar district that gave them a chance to escape. An FIR was registered in connection to the alleged escape at the Parner Police Station.

Yunus’ body was never recovered.

Yunus was beaten – alleged another accused Mateen

the special Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) court in Mumbai conducted an enquiry into the alleged accident. During the course of the enquiry, another accused in the case Mateen, revealed that he had heard Yunus being beaten. He further added that Yunus was vomiting in an adjacent cell after getting beaten up. He claimed that Yunus possibly died on January 6. CID took over the alleged custodial death case in May 2003.

An encounter specialist with Mumbai Police had said that Yunus had died due to third degree interrogation used by Vaze. He had said that, “Sachin punched Yunus in the stomach and poured a bucket of cold water on him. The fragile Yunus died on the spot.”

As there was no information about the case, Sayed Khwaja Ayub, Yunus’s father, moved to Bombay High Court and filed an appeal that the case should be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. On February 25, 2004, CID finally announced that they had a breakthrough in the case and found some evidence. They arrested Vaze on March 3. Three more policemen were arrested later in March. All four of them were suspended, pending investigation.

In April 2004, the High Court asked CID to record a fresh statement of Mateen and treat it as the FIR in the alleged custodial death case of Yunus. The state appealed against the order in the Supreme Court but lost. A fresh FIR was registered in the Ghatkopar Police Station in September 2004 against Vaze. Three other police personnel, constables Rajendra Tiwari, Sunil Desai and driver Rajaram Nikam were also named for allegedly beating Yunus to death in custody. The probe was completed in October 2006, and a charge sheet was filed by CID against 14 policemen, including Vaze and other three suspended ones.

In the meantime, out of 19 people arrested in connection to the Ghatkopar blast, two, including Yunus, died, and nine were discharged. On June 11, 2005, the special POTA court acquitted the remaining eight accused.

In July 2007, the office of Director General of Police forwarded case papers to the state that accorded sanction to prosecute only four suspended police officers. On March 19, 2011, an additional sessions judge framed charges against Vaze and other three cops.

While the investigation was going on, Asiya Begum, mother of Yunus, filed a petition in the Bombay High Court and asked for compensation. She also sought sanction to prosecute seven more Police officers in addition to the four. In April 2012, the Bombay High Court ordered the state to pay Rs.20 Lakh to Yunus’ family as compensation. However, it rejected Begum’s plea to prosecute other police officers. Begum appealed against the decision in the Supreme Court, where the case is still pending.

The trial in Yunus’s death

In January 2018, the prosecution examined Dr Abdul Mateen, another accused in the blast case and first witness in Yunus’s death case. During his deposition, he named four more cops, Praful Bhosle, Hemant Desai, Rajaram Vhanmane and Ashok Khot, who allegedly assaulted Yunus. They were also named in the charge sheet filed by CID in 2006.

Based on his testimony, special public prosecutor Mirazkar moved an application to add the named of the four policemen to the list of accused. However, the state government claimed that the application was filed without taking instruction. Mirazkar was removed as the special public prosecutor. The state’s notification was challenged by Yunus’s mother in the High court.

Yunus’s mother continues to fight for justice

In June 2020, though Vaze had resigned from the force in 2007 and had joined the Shiv Sena, he and the three other police personnel were reinstated by order of the Maharashtra government citing lack of personnel during the pandemic.

In 2020, Asiya Begum filed a petition in the Bombay High Court challenging the reinstatement of Vaze. She claimed that chief secretary Amitabh Gupta and Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh do not have the power to set aside 2004 suspension orders. She also stated that as the trial against the four suspended police officers was pending, a review committee cannot set aside the suspension orders. The state argued that the petitioner did not have a locus as reinstatement was an administrative decision.

A division bench of justices KK Tated and Riyaz Chagla last heard the petition on March 9, 2021. The next hearing is on March 31.

Yunus’ family reacts to Vaze’s arrest

After learning about the suspension of Sachin Vaze following the arrest by NIA on March 15, Hussain Sayed Khwaja Ayub Yunus, Khwaja Yunus’s brother, said that in the house of God, there might be delay injustice, but there is no place for injustice. He said that his reinstatement let the ball rolling for the current case to pile up against Vaze.

Yunus’s body was never recovered. His family is still fighting to get justice for his custodial death. Sachin Vaze’s role in Yunus’s alleged death in police custody stands untried in court.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSachin Vaze case, Ghatkopar blast case, Sachin Vaze link
Anurag
Multimedia graduate by education. Writer by profession. Poet by heart.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Khwaja Yunus death case: Sachin Vaze’s role and a case that lingers on since 2003

Anurag -
In January 2003, Khwaja Yunus allegedly died in police custody. Police said that he had escaped. His body was never recovered.
News Reports

After quitting the Congress party, PC Chacko to join Sharad Pawar’s NCP

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier last week, PC Chacko had resigned from the Congress party, alleging that there is no democracy left in the party

Weaponization of Guilt: Why ‘Sorry Asif’ trended on social media and the hidden agenda of demonizing Hindu Temples

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
A Muslim boy was allegedly beaten after he allegedly entered a Temple to drink water and 'Sorry Asif' trended on social media.

Maulana from viral video praising Mahmud Gaznavi’s attacks near Somnath Temple booked by Gujarat Police, issues apology

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Maulana whose video hailing Mahmud Ghaznavi's attacks outside Somnath temple went viral yesterday was identified as Irshaad Rasheed.

Nita Ambani to become a visiting faculty at the Banaras Hindu University: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Nita Ambani has reportedly given her verbal acceptance to the proposal by the BHU of joining as a visiting faculty to help women from Purvanchal in improving their living standards

‘This temple has been robbed 4 times, priests have been killed’: Dasna temple Mahant exposes media propaganda behind #SorryAsif

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mahant Yati said that former Mahants of the temple have been killed or assaulted by local Muslims. The temple authorities have hired armed security guards to protect the temple from Muslims in the area.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Drinking water a ruse for theft and harassing Hindu women: Temple pandit on thrashing of Asif, reveals why ‘no entry’ board was put up

OpIndia Staff -
The Temple Pandit in Ghaziabad said that Asif was being wrongfully depicted as an innocent boy, reveals why 'no entry' board was put up.
Read more
News Reports

While Rahul Gandhi questions the rise in Adani’s wealth in 2021, Gautam Adani had registered highest wealth gain during UPA too

OpIndia Staff -
Just like 2021, Gautan Adani had seen highest increase in his wealth in 2011 too, when Congress-led UPA was in power
Read more
News Reports

Man hails Mahmud Ghaznavi for bringing ‘glory to Islam’ by desecrating and looting Somnath Temple, video recorded nearby goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, the man hails Mohammad Ghaznavi for the invasion and plundering of the Somnath Temple.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Meerut youths on their way to namaz steal woman’s undergarment hanging for drying, people suspect occult practice

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the residents of the area approached police station to register a complaint regarding the same. While the police were surprised at such a complaint, the residents believe this stealing of underwear could be part of some occult practice.
Read more
News Reports

White Innova car which accompanied explosives-laden Scorpio car recovered from Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh’s office: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA officials traced the white Innova to the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office, where the suspicious car was parked. As they took a closer look at the car, they found that 'Police' sticker on the back of the car.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police officials took away the missing CCTV footage of Sachin Vaze’s society: Report

OpIndia Staff -
According to a report published on TV 9 Marathi, the CCTV footage of Sachin Vaze's society which has gone missing was sought by the officials of the Mumbai Police on March 2
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
524,037FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com