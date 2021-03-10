Uttar Pradesh government is reportedly planning to establish a university named after Lord Ram in Ayodhya. The proposed varsity will hold studies and conduct research on culture, beliefs, scriptures and religious facts related to Lord Ram. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Dinesh Sharma, who holds the higher education portfolio, said that the university will be make the life and principle of Lord Ram known to the world. The university will also be centre for studies on Hinduism and culture. The state government had earlier announced the construction of an airport in Ayodhya. Several other projects are in the pipeline intended to the develop infrastructure in and around Ayodhya.

Lord Ram university to be set up by private sector in collaboration with the state govt

The Lord Ram University is supposed to be established by the private sector in collaboration with the state government. The proposal has been welcomed by the saints in Ayodhya. Hailing the proposal for the university, Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ram temple, said that the university would be a medium the younger generation to know about Lord Ram and the Hindu culture. Mahant Paramhans appreciated the proposal and said that he had written letters in this regard to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Three more universities to come up in the state

The Deputy Chief Minister also informed that three more universities would be set up in the state one each at Aligarh, Saharanpur and Azamgarh. The process for building the universities has already been kick-started. Besides, in an effort to transform the state into an education hub, the state government is also planning to establish several other universities including a sports university. “Apart from this, a sports university, Ayush university and a law university will also be set up in the state. A concrete action plan has been initiated and a 16-member task force has been formed by the government to establish UP as a centre of higher learning”, said Dr. Sharma.

He added that separate steering committees have been formed in the departments of higher education, secondary education, basic education, and technical education. “Through these steering committees, the direction of implementing the new National Education Policy-2020 is being taken forward”, he said. Uttar Pradesh, at present, has 23 universities and six central universities in Uttar Pradesh.