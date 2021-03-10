Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Home News Reports Uttar Pradesh govt to establish Lord Ram University in Ayodhya, will focus on Hindu...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh govt to establish Lord Ram University in Ayodhya, will focus on Hindu religious and cultural studies

The Lord Ram university will be centre for conducting research on Lord Ram and Hinduism.

OpIndia Staff
Lord Ram University in Ayodhya
CM Yogi Adityanath (via India Today)
1

Uttar Pradesh government is reportedly planning to establish a university named after Lord Ram in Ayodhya. The proposed varsity will hold studies and conduct research on culture, beliefs, scriptures and religious facts related to Lord Ram. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Dinesh Sharma, who holds the higher education portfolio, said that the university will be make the life and principle of Lord Ram known to the world. The university will also be centre for studies on Hinduism and culture. The state government had earlier announced the construction of an airport in Ayodhya. Several other projects are in the pipeline intended to the develop infrastructure in and around Ayodhya.

Lord Ram university to be set up by private sector in collaboration with the state govt

The Lord Ram University is supposed to be established by the private sector in collaboration with the state government. The proposal has been welcomed by the saints in Ayodhya. Hailing the proposal for the university, Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ram temple, said that the university would be a medium the younger generation to know about Lord Ram and the Hindu culture. Mahant Paramhans appreciated the proposal and said that he had written letters in this regard to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Three more universities to come up in the state

The Deputy Chief Minister also informed that three more universities would be set up in the state one each at Aligarh, Saharanpur and Azamgarh. The process for building the universities has already been kick-started. Besides, in an effort to transform the state into an education hub, the state government is also planning to establish several other universities including a sports university. “Apart from this, a sports university, Ayush university and a law university will also be set up in the state. A concrete action plan has been initiated and a 16-member task force has been formed by the government to establish UP as a centre of higher learning”, said Dr. Sharma.

He added that separate steering committees have been formed in the departments of higher education, secondary education, basic education, and technical education. “Through these steering committees, the direction of implementing the new National Education Policy-2020 is being taken forward”, he said. Uttar Pradesh, at present, has 23 universities and six central universities in Uttar Pradesh.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termslord ram university, ayodhya lord ram
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh govt to establish Lord Ram University in Ayodhya, will focus on Hindu religious and cultural studies

OpIndia Staff -
The Lord Ram university will be centre for conducting research on Lord Ram and Hinduism.
News Reports

Bhutanese journo lauds India’s cultural ethos for COVID-19 vaccination efforts, his Indian counterpart rushes in with Rohingya argument: Details

Jinit Jain -
Lamsang appreciated India's against COVID-19 vaccine efforts, Nirupama Subramanian descended on his timeline to denigrate India.

Samuel Paty’s beheading based on a lie? 13 year old girl confesses she lied to avoid father’s anger, had triggered the hate campaign

World OpIndia Staff -
The teenage girl admitted to making up a story about her teacher Samuel Paty insulting Prophet Muhammad that led to the beheading.

Richard Gere, Disney and censorship: How Hollywood is kneeling before China’s financial might

World OpIndia Staff -
A little known story is how industries such as Hollywood are themselves kneeling before China in order to access its huge market.

‘Maybe coz I tweeted against Greta Thunberg and Disha Ravi’, says French journalist Francois Gautier after Twitter arbitrarily deletes his account

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has, in fact, arbitrarily suspended accounts of many users who do not fall into line with its leftist ideologies

Women of colour use the N-word to abuse Uber driver Subhakar in San Francisco after being told to wear masks: Here is all that...

World OpIndia Staff -
The argument with the Uber driver in San Francisco, California began after the passengers were asked to wear a mask.

Recently Popular

Satire

After cutting off ties with British Royal family, Meghan Markle to join the BJP

Nirwa Mehta -
Meghan will now contest the 2024 US Presidential elections against another woman of colour, Kamala Harris on BJP ticket.
Read more
World

What is Blue Anon? A term for conspiracy theorists that was recently removed by Urban Dictionary from its platform

K Bhattacharjee -
Blue Anon is term used to describe left wingers that peddle Trump-centric delusional conspiracy theories.
Read more
News Reports

‘As Hindu students, we cannot study and live in an environment in which we feel unsafe’: Hindu Group speaks up after Rutgers backs Audrey...

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu on Campus have expressed their disapproval over Rutgers Newark's defence of Hinduphobic 'historian' Audrey Truschke.
Read more
World

Women of colour use the N-word to abuse Uber driver Subhakar in San Francisco after being told to wear masks: Here is all that...

OpIndia Staff -
The argument with the Uber driver in San Francisco, California began after the passengers were asked to wear a mask.
Read more
World

Samuel Paty’s beheading based on a lie? 13 year old girl confesses she lied to avoid father’s anger, had triggered the hate campaign

OpIndia Staff -
The teenage girl admitted to making up a story about her teacher Samuel Paty insulting Prophet Muhammad that led to the beheading.
Read more
News Reports

Will he join politics or won’t he?: ‘It is all about opportunities’, said Sourav Ganguly in his interview with Republic Bangla

OpIndia Staff -
"Politics is not bad. We had (have) the greatest of leaders in the country who influence the population," Sourav Ganguly pointed out.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,306FansLike
522,918FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com