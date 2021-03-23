The magic of Mumbai is such that everything just has to be filmy. From political leaders threatening actresses with physical violence to bringing a municipal body to illegally demolish bungalows, from police officers doing ‘hafta vasooli’ for ministers to the government digging up closed cases to harass journalists, everything is thicker than the best (actually, read worst) Abbas Mastan movie plot.

As the Maharashtra government and the leaders who control that government keep getting tied up in their own mess, there is a section of our ‘secular-liberal’ media that is already imagining a ‘BJP hand’ in all this.

We are all aware of the mess in Mumbai. But the ‘secular-liberal’ gang has already decided that since it is proving to be a loss, and looking bad for the ‘secular’ parties they supported, it must be blamed on the BJP.

Tavleen Singh’s tweet

Tavleen Singh represents one of the farthest reaches a ‘liberal’ mind can go. After all, she claims to be the authority of all Army-related issues “because she grew up near Army camps”, and all agricultural issues “because she grew up in farms”.

Her choice of words is careful. She doesn’t call it a political mess, or anything that would indicate the possibility of bad political decisions by the MVA government stakeholders. She calls it a ‘bizarre plot’. She asserts the alleged conspiracy and abnormality of the events by using those words, buttressing her next phrase, “to bring down the Maharashtra government”.

Let’s examine what Tavleen is trying to assert here. The Maharashtra government was politically infallible when they were demolishing Kangana Ranaut’s office and house, when Shiv Sena leaders were assaulting common people for their social media views, when Anil Deshmukh ordered the opening of an already closed case from 2018 just to harass Arnab Goswami, the journalist who was asking them uncomfortable questions.

Maharashtra government was stable and infallible all through the total failure of handling the Covid crisis, but now it is suddenly looking bad because one Sachin Vaze, the police officer who has been handling high-profile cases like Arnab Goswami’s arrest, was found ‘bizarrely’ involved in a ‘plot’ where he was allegedly himself placing explosives in a car near Mukesh Ambani’s house. A can of worms has been opened because the owner of the car was found murdered.

Sachin Vaze is the key behind this entire ‘fiasco’ that is troubling the Maharashtra government and their cheerleader ‘secular liberals’ because suddenly everything is looking bad. Suddenly the public cannot be fooled by media narratives of ‘world’s best CM’ and Bollywood praises. Though politically the coalition may still have the numbers and far from any instability, the public opinion is looking very bad as of now.

Tavleen is actually suggesting that Sachin Vaze, who had been out of his job since 2004 for his alleged involvement in a custodial death case, was a ‘plot by BJP’ to topple the MVA government. Let’s try to wrap our heads around this. Sachin Vaze had joined Shiv Sena in 2007. Sachin Vaze was reinstated under peculiar circumstances by order of the MVA government in June 2020. Sachin Vaze has been driving around in posh cars, keeping lakhs of rupees in his vehicles. Sachin Vaze was made the head of CIU by orders of the MVA government. But somehow, we are to believe that the officer who was handpicked by the MVA government is out to topple it.

So, as per Tavleen Singh’s suggestion, Shiv Sena inducted Sachin Vaze into their party, Shiv Sena-led government reinstated him into active police duty, Shiv Sena-led government made him CIU head so that he can one fine day he becomes the key to bring down the Shiv Sena government?

Even Bollywood won’t come up with such a bad, rotten plot.