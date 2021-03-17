Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Mamata Banerjee lies about vaccination, invokes 'dharma' and 'Jai Shri Ram' at Jhagram rally

Within two years, Mamata Banerjee's reason for opposing 'Jai Shri Ram' has gone from 'saving' India's secular fabric to pitting Lord Ram against Maa Durga.

Mamata Banerjee lied about free vaccine in Bihar (Image: ANI)
As West Bengal assembly elections are coming closer, allegations and misinformation are making rounds. A similar case came to light during Trinamool Congress’s election rally. West Bengal’s Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress’s chief Mamata Banerjee was addressing a rally in Jhargram where she made a false statement about Bharatiya Janata Party.

BJP did not fulfil free vaccine promise in Bihar, alleged Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee, during the rally, alleged that BJP made a promise before the election in Bihar that they will provide free vaccine in the state for everyone. However, the party did not fulfil its promise. She claimed, “Narendra Modi promised to vaccinate people of Bihar after coming to power, during elections. But did they provide vaccines? No, they did not, they lied.”

However, that is not true. Bihar government is indeed providing free vaccines.

Bihar govt is providing free vaccine

On the contrary, the NDA-led Bihar government has already made the necessary announcements regarding the Covid-19 vaccine in Bihar. On March 1, when phase two of the Covid-19 vaccine started in the country, the Bihar government announced that both shots of Covid-19 vaccine for everyone would be free in the state irrespective of where they get it, that is either in a government hospital or private hospital.

As per government norms, the centre will provide vaccine to states, and the states will further distribute the vaccine to government and private hospitals. The whole vaccine is free in government hospital everywhere; private hospitals can charge up to Rs.250 per shot. Notably, in Bihar, private hospitals will also provide vaccine free, and the state government will bear the vaccine’s cost.

Jai Shree Ram vs Jai Siya Ram

Banerjee made another controversial statement during the same rally. She invoked Dharma against BJP and urged the people of West Bengal not to vote for BJP. She alleged if anyone votes for BJP, they would not be able to follow their Dharma. She claimed, “Don’t vote for BJP; otherwise, you won’t be able to follow your ‘dharma’.”

She further claimed that if BJP comes to power, everyone would have to chant Jai Shri Ram and not Jai Siya Ram. She said Bhagwan Ram used to pray to Maa Durga because she had larger stature than him.

Mamata against Jai Shri Ram

Mamata Banerjee has made her disdain for Jai Shri Ram quite obvious. She has gotten people arrested for chanting Jai Shri Ram and has said that she will continue to oppose ‘Jai Shri Ram’ to ‘save the secular character’ of the country. Within two years, Mamata Banerjee’s reason for opposing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ has gone from ‘saving’ India’s secular fabric to pitting Lord Ram against Maa Durga.

