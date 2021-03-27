Saturday, March 27, 2021
Mamata Banerjee wants PM Modi’s visa cancelled, insinuates there is nothing wrong if Bangladeshi actor campaigns for TMC: Details

Mamata Banerjee claimed that Prime Minister Modi had gone to Bangladesh to campaign for the West Bengal assembly elections, which is a factually inaccurate statement. Furthermore, she implied that there is nothing wrong with a Bangladeshi actor campaigning for her during elections.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visa to be cancelled. After false claiming that the Prime Minister’s visit to Bangladesh is in violation of the model code of conduct, Banerjee relied on the ‘Trump Sarkar’ hoax to allege that his visa should be cancelled as well.

Mamata Banerjee said that the Indian Government had spoken with their Bangladeshi counterpart to cancel the visa of a Bangladeshi actor after he participated in a Trinamool Congress rally ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Therefore, Narendra Modi’s visa should be cancelled as well, claimed Mamata.

Mamata Banerjee claimed that Prime Minister Modi had gone to Bangladesh to campaign for the West Bengal assembly elections, which is a factually inaccurate statement. Furthermore, she implied that there is nothing wrong with a Bangladeshi actor campaigning for her during elections.

Again, falsely claiming that Narendra Modi had campaigned for Donald Trump in USA, she said, “If you can go to vote in support for Trump, your license does not get cancelled. While voting is underway in Bengal, you go to Bangladesh to ask for votes lying to a particular community. Then, why should not your visa get cancelled? Why should not your passport get cancelled?”

Mamata Banerjee also said that she will complain to the Election Commission regarding the matter. “Elections are underway here and he (PM) goes to Bangladesh and lectures on Bengal. It is a total violation of code of conduct of the election,” she had said earlier.

Meanwhile, an audio clip has surfaced that allegedly shows her pleading with a BJP leader in Nandigram for his help in the assembly elections. In Nandigram, she is up against friend-turned-foe Suvendu Adhikari who quit Trinamool Congress to join the BJP.

