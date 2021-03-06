Saturday, March 6, 2021
Antilia bomb scare: Police recover handkerchiefs tied to Mansukh Hiren’s mouth, his wife says he met Mumbai Police officer hours before death

According to Vimla, Mansukh was supposed to meet crime branch officer Tawde at Ghodbandar as part of a routine probe.

OpIndia Staff
Mansukh Hiren. whose car was found near Mukesh Ambani's residence/ Image Source: India Today
The Mumbai Police have recovered five handkerchiefs that covered the face of Mansukh Hiren, the deceased owner of Scorpio that was found abandoned outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia. Hiren was mysteriously found dead on Friday in Mumbai.

According to the reports, the police officials said that five handkerchiefs were tied around and covered Mansukh Hiren’s mouth when his body was found. The handkerchiefs were then removed by the workers cleaning the body in the presence of police. Hiren’s body was found near Kalwa Creek, where he is said to have allegedly committed suicide.

Meanwhile, Vimla, the wife of one Mansukh Hiren, has said that her husband had left the house saying he would meet crime branch officer Tawde.

Speaking to the media, the deceased’s wife said that Mansukh had informed her about his meeting with crime branch officer Tawde for a routine investigation. According to Vimla, Mansukh was supposed to meet Tawde at Ghodbandar as part of a routine probe.

The distraught wife also said that Hiren’s phone was not reachable once he left the house. Vimla said they later registered a missing complaint at Naupada Police Station, however, it was not lodged.

Reportedly, the last location of Mansukh was traced at Virar, according to Naupada police station, where his missing complaint was registered. His last location was traced 50-55-km far from his residence.

Mansukh Hiren was in touch with Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze

Hours before reports of Hiren’s alleged suicide came in, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis had made sensational disclosures related to the Antilia bomb scare while speaking in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha.

Speaking in the assembly, Fadnavis alleged that the owner of the Scorpio car, which was used to plant gelatin sticks and a threat letter outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai, was in touch with a mobile phone number that is registered in the name of Mumbai Police officer and ‘encounter specialist’ Sachin Vaze.

The car was owned by Mansukh Hiren, who had alleged that his car was stolen from Mulund-Airoli link road. Hiren had also filed a police complaint about the missing car. Hiren was found dead in a creek in Mumbai today.

Alleging a massive conspiracy in the case, Fadnavis had said that there were not one but two cars—one Scorpio and one Innova and added that both cars came from Thane and had followed the same route and reached the location. He said that while the Scorpio with the explosives was parked near Mukesh Ambani’s residence, the Innova had moved away.

Fadnavis alleges massive plot, questions Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze’s involvement

Fadnavis also alleged that it could not be a coincidence that the car was stolen from Thane, the route they followed was also from Thane, and the IO investigating the case also lived in Thane.

“Sachin Vaze was the first police officer to reach the spot, and then he was appointed as the Investigation Officer (IO). Three days ago, he was removed as the IO, and I fail to understand why he was removed,” the former CM had said while asking how Vaze reached the spot before the local police.

Shockingly, hours after Devendra Fadnavis had mentioned the name of Mansukh Hiren on the floor of the assembly and requested the Maharashtra government to provide security to him, he was found dead. Mumbai Police said Hiren had allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Kalwa Creek. 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

