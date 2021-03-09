Tuesday, March 9, 2021
After cutting off ties with British Royal family, Meghan Markle to join the BJP

Meghan will now contest the 2024 US Presidential elections against another woman of colour, Kamala Harris on BJP ticket. The BJP is quite confident of forming the government in the US.

Nirwa Mehta
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle to join the BJP
If allegations of racism by Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle against the British Royal family were not enough, OpIndia has now got an exclusive scoop. Meghan Markle, along with Prince Harry is joining the BJP to contest 2024 US elections. Pregnant with her second child with Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, Markle was wearing an Armani dress that retails for USD 4,700 in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

To an untrained eye, the grey design on her right shoulder could easily pass of as something her first born Archie might have thrown up on her. But to an observant soul, that is actually a lotus flower.

Dress Meghan wore for Oprah interview

According to Town & Country’s royal whisperer, she chose the dress specifically because of the lotus flower symbolism. Except, they got the interpretation completely wrong.

What lotus actually looks like (PM Modi holding lotus flower)

While the gossip magazines assume that she wore the lotus flower as symbol for Hinduism to represent rebirth (of Harry and Meghan as an independent entity) in reality it was a hint of her political future to come.

Lotus, as we all know is the election symbol of the BJP, also symbolises how the flower flourishes despite challenging conditions. That how the pretty lotus blooms in mud.

Meghan Markle is actually joining the BJP. Sources have confirmed to OpIndia that on Ram Navami (11th March), Meghan is joining the BJP in US at the newly opened branch in New York. The move comes just days after it was revealed that the BJP has opened its branch in Sri Lanka to form the government in the neighbouring country.

Meghan will now contest the 2024 US Presidential elections against another woman of colour, Kamala Harris on BJP ticket. The BJP is quite confident of forming the government in the US.

As former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee once said, andhera chhatega, suraj niklega, kamal khilega. It is time for the clouds of darkness looming over America to clear themselves and the sun to shine so that the lotus can bloom.

Nirwa Mehtahttps://medium.com/@nirwamehta
Politically incorrect. Author, Flawed But Fabulous.

