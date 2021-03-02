Watch: Pakistani school teaches students to do jihad, behead blasphemers

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, an Islamic cleric in Pakistan is seen indoctrinating Muslim students to do ‘jihad’ and kill anyone who dares to speak about Islamic Prophets. The video was shared on Twitter by Major Gaurav Arya.

While quoting from Islamic texts, the cleric said, “…Anyone who dares to speak about any of our Prophets, it is your duty to slice him up. You must have heard the slogan ‘Gustaak-e-Nabi ki ek hi saza, sarr tann se juda (The punishment for insulting our Prophet is cutting off the head from the body).” The teacher, brandishing a skullcap, said that it was important to remember it, especially in contemporary times.

“The government wants children to focus on sports. In that way, students will not know about infiltrating into Kashmir to help other Muslims, or go to Palestine. They tell us not to teach this to children. But, you need to learn all this. Don’t you want to save our brothers and sisters in Kashmir? If someone badmouths our Prophet, won’t you be angry? Remember the slogans…Whoever talks about our Prophet will reach the same fate…You must remember your duty to do Jihad…,” he added.

The students in the class were seen raising Islamist slogans in unison. OpIndia could not confirm the date of the video. However, given that students were seen wearing masks, the video must have been shot after the Coronavirus outbreak.

While speaking about the situation of rampant radicalization going on in schools across Pakistan, Major (retd.) Gaurav Arya commented, “Across government schools in Punjab (Pakistan) the syllabus includes beheading and Jihad. Here, the class teacher is “educating” young minds. Feel sad for these kids. They will grow up thinking that Lashkar-e-Toiba is an MNC and being a terrorist is a career opportunity.”

‘Beheading is the punishment for blasphemers,’ Muslims in Pakistan protest after Charlie Hebdo

In September last year, Pakistan witnessed protests by tens of thousands of Muslims after Charlie Hebdo decided to reprint cartoons mocking Mohammad, which prompted Islamic terrorists to launch a terror attack against them in 2015. “Death to France” was chanted and the protesters called for a boycott of French products.

The protesters also demanded that the French ambassador to the country be expelled. “We need to send a strong message to the French that this disrespect to our beloved prophet will not be tolerated,” said one protester. The protests were largely led by the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan and were witnessed in several cities across the country. There were protests in Karachi, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore and Dera Ismail Khan.

The reprinting of the cartoons on Prophet Mohammad also led the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan to issue a condemnation of Charlie Hebdo. “Decapitation is the punishment of blasphemers,” one placard at the protests said. Razi Hussani, TLP district leader in Karachi, stated, “It (re-printing of prophet Mohammad cartoons) amounts to big terrorism; they repeat such acts of blasphemy against Prophet Mohammad every few years. It should be stopped.”