Saturday, March 13, 2021
Home News Reports Pakistani university expels 2 students after video of girl proposing boy and hugging each...
News ReportsWorldVarietyWTF News
Updated:

Pakistani university expels 2 students after video of girl proposing boy and hugging each other inside the campus went viral

In a statement, the Office of the Registrar claimed that the Hadiqa and Shehryar were involved in 'gross misconduct and violation of University rules'.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistani university expels students for hugging within the campus
Screengrab of the viral video
1

On Friday (March 12), the University of Lahore in Pakistan expelled two students for public display of affection within the campus. The shocking case of moral policing comes a day after a video of a couple hugging each other at the University went viral on social media.

In the said video, a woman identified as Hadiqa Javaid was seen bending on her knees and offering a bouquet of flowers to a man named Shehryar Ahmad. Accepting the flowers, he then pulled her closer for a warm hug. A large crowd of students had gathered to catch a glimpse of the unconventional spectacle.

Lahore University expels students, debarrs them from entering campus

While they hugged, the crowd cheered them on. Both of them were students at the University. However, the viral video did not go down well with the University administration. In a statement, the Office of the Registrar claimed that the Hadiqa and Shehryar were involved in ‘gross misconduct and violation of University rules.

The University claimed that a special disciplinary committee was constituted on Friday and the said students were asked to appear before them. According to the university, the duo failed to appear before the committee. While invoking Section 9 of its General Discipline Rules and Code of Conduct, the administration expelled the couple from the university.

Screengrab of the university order

Moreover, they also invoked Section 16 and barred them from entering the university campus and its sub-campuses. The harsh punishment imposed by the varsity has sparked a debate online about the brazen moral policing in Pakistani campuses. However, several Islamists have come forward to justify the stringent action in the name of ‘Islamic morality.

Islamists shame couple, hail the decision of the varisty

“Is it Islamic Republic of Pakistan’s educational institute? A girl proposed her Boyfriend publicly in University of Lahore. A big shame for @ULahore ‘s administration!!!” wrote one handle.

“If you had married, then, we would have appreciated. If you want to become like cheap Englishmen and women, then, you will be insulted”, wrote another Islamist.

“Shamelessness at its peak”, wrote one Hira Nawaz satti.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Apolitical farmer protest’ leader Rakesh Tikait seen riding a ‘Congress Tractor’ in Jodhpur

OpIndia Staff -
It is evident that through these farmers’ meetings Rakesh Tikait is actually trying to build up his own political base.
News Reports

FIR filed against Akhilesh Yadav and SP workers for assault on journalists, SP files counter-complaint against two reporters

OpIndia Staff -
FIR against Akhilesh Yadav registered under sections 147, 323 and 342 of the Indian Penal Code for assault on journalists in Moradabad

Sitaram Yechury claims Abbas Siddiqui, who wanted Allah to send virus that killed 50 crore Indians, will save India: Here is everything he said

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The CPIM has allied with Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui and his Indian Secular Front (ISF) ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections.

How I discovered that Bengal is full of ‘meat-eating vegetarians’

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
The BJP is now polling a solid 15 per cent of the vote in Kerala and gaining ground in Puducherry. And then, there is Bengal.

‘Mamata Banerjee had offered to go to Kandahar as hostage’: The bizarre assertion of latest TMC convert Yashwant Sinha

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, who joined the Trinamool Congress on Saturday, has issued a bizarre statement about Mamata Banerjee

Man attempts suicide by setting himself on fire at the residence of Congress leader Maha Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat: Here is why

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A man tried to set himself on fire at residence of Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Congress legislator Balasaheb Thorat.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ex-Chairman of the Shia Waqf Board files a petition in SC seeking removal of 26 verses of the Quran saying they ‘promote terrorism and...

OpIndia Staff -
Syed Waseem Rizvi stated that the Quran has some verses that provoke young Muslims to become radicals and terrorists
Read more
News Reports

Zomato founder issues statement after allegations and counter-allegations between an Instagram influencer and a delivery agent: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
A delivery agent Zomato was booked and arrested for allegedly attacking a Bengaluru-based 'Instagram influencer' named Hitesha Chandranee
Read more
News Reports

After failing to protect Jio towers, now Punjab Government decides to give only Jio connection to PSPCL staff

Anurag -
Corporate connection for PSPCL employees were shifted to Jio after previous contract with Vodafone expired and Jio won the fresh tender
Read more
News Reports

USA: Alabama House of Representatives passes bill to end Yoga ban, but postures to have only English names and no ‘Namaste’

OpIndia Staff -
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a bill that will enable K-12 school systems to teach Yoga.
Read more
Satire

After cutting off ties with British Royal family, Meghan Markle to join the BJP

Nirwa Mehta -
Meghan will now contest the 2024 US Presidential elections against another woman of colour, Kamala Harris on BJP ticket.
Read more
Crime

As Waseem Rizvi files petition to remove parts in Quran that ‘promote terrorism and Jihad’, Muslim cleric offers bounty of 20k to behead him

OpIndia Staff -
Islamic Cleric Hasnain Jaffrey Dumpy, the national president of Islamic organisation - Shiane-Haider-e-Karrar Welfare Association, has now announced a bounty of Rs 20,000 to anybody who beheads Rizvi.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
523,428FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com