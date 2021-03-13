Pakistani university expels students for hugging within the campus

On Friday (March 12), the University of Lahore in Pakistan expelled two students for public display of affection within the campus. The shocking case of moral policing comes a day after a video of a couple hugging each other at the University went viral on social media.

In the said video, a woman identified as Hadiqa Javaid was seen bending on her knees and offering a bouquet of flowers to a man named Shehryar Ahmad. Accepting the flowers, he then pulled her closer for a warm hug. A large crowd of students had gathered to catch a glimpse of the unconventional spectacle.

Lahore University expels students, debarrs them from entering campus

While they hugged, the crowd cheered them on. Both of them were students at the University. However, the viral video did not go down well with the University administration. In a statement, the Office of the Registrar claimed that the Hadiqa and Shehryar were involved in ‘gross misconduct and violation of University rules.

The University claimed that a special disciplinary committee was constituted on Friday and the said students were asked to appear before them. According to the university, the duo failed to appear before the committee. While invoking Section 9 of its General Discipline Rules and Code of Conduct, the administration expelled the couple from the university.

Screengrab of the university order

Moreover, they also invoked Section 16 and barred them from entering the university campus and its sub-campuses. The harsh punishment imposed by the varsity has sparked a debate online about the brazen moral policing in Pakistani campuses. However, several Islamists have come forward to justify the stringent action in the name of ‘Islamic morality.

Islamists shame couple, hail the decision of the varisty

“Is it Islamic Republic of Pakistan’s educational institute? A girl proposed her Boyfriend publicly in University of Lahore. A big shame for @ULahore ‘s administration!!!” wrote one handle.

Is it Islamic Republic of Pakistan's educational institute? A girl proposed her Boyfriend publicly in University of Lahore. A big shame for @ULahore 's administration!!!

“If you had married, then, we would have appreciated. If you want to become like cheap Englishmen and women, then, you will be insulted”, wrote another Islamist.

If you had married, then, we would have appreciated. If you want to become like cheap Englishmen and women, then, you will be insulted

“Shamelessness at its peak”, wrote one Hira Nawaz satti.