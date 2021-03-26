A video has gone viral on the internet that purportedly shows a Muslim mob harassing and thrashing a Hindu man-Muslim woman couple at a resort in Bigod, Rajasthan. The video shows the group assault the woman as well. Vulgar language was used as well.

Ms are posting videos of harassing and beating up this Hindu boy and Muslim girl couple. The video is from a resort Bigod, Rajasthan.



What is @PoliceRajasthan doing?



Also report this handle for encouraging violence @/bhagwalovetrap pic.twitter.com/28E6oXCWbv — Rambhakt Vedic (@Vedic_Revival) March 26, 2021

The Rajasthan Police on social media has directed Bhilwara Police to take cognizance of the matter and take appropriate action.

The video was shared on Facebook in a public group titled ‘Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi Mission Rajasthan 2023’ by one Aslam Kurishi. In the caption, Kurishi admits that the Muslim crowd assaulted the couple and made the video viral so that others could see.

It is unclear whether Kurishi is a leader of the AIMIM in Rajashtan or merely a member of the group. It is unclear whether the group is officially linked to Owaisi’s party. It remains to be seen whether the Rajasthan Police takes any action in the matter.