In yet another attempt to stay relevant, Rakesh Tikait, BKU Spokesperson and self proclaimed leader of farmers agitation has given a call to demolish godowns of some private companies if the Centre does not repeal the three Farm Laws. As reported by Tribune, Tikait made this warning was given at a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ held at Sriganganagar, 40 km from Abohar, Punjab. He alleged that a few private companies have begun constructing godowns to store grains even when the laws have been kept on hold.

Harping on the same narrative of Modi government wanting to sell the country to a few businessmen, he alleged as soon as the laws will be exercised, milk, electricity, fertilisers, seeds and motor vehicles marketing will be controlled by a few corporates. Tikait also expressed his displeasure over media not covering agitations in Southern part of India and elsewhere but claimed he will extend his support to all through social media.

Meanwhile, in a vital development as reported by Bar and Bench, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought immediate response from the Central and Punjab governments on a plea filed by a storage company. Citing the ongoing protests outside warehouses as illegal and with no permission, the plea has asked to relocate the protestors at a legal protesting site. The protesting farmers have occupied warehouses in Patiala, resulting in massive loss of business.

‘Farmers’ vandalise, loot Jio towers in Punjab

Earlier this year, the protesting ‘farmers’ from Punjab, after provocation from Congress and other ‘farmer leaders’, had taken law into their own hands and vandalised Jio towers. The Congress and farmer leaders had demonised Reliance Group and Adani Group and claimed that the new farm laws benefit only them. Over 1500 Jio towers were vandalised and looted by the so-called farmers. The generators were stolen from the towers and ‘donated’ to Gurudwara too.