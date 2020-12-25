Friday, December 25, 2020
Home News Reports 'Farmers' vandalise several Reliance Jio towers to 'protest' against farm laws, Punjab CM appeals...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Farmers’ vandalise several Reliance Jio towers to ‘protest’ against farm laws, Punjab CM appeals for calm after fanning protests

Interestingly, while Punjab farmers are vandalising Jio towers today after Captain Amarinder Singh fanned the protests, it was Captain himself who had blamed Akali Dal for stalling progress.

OpIndia Staff
Alleged farmers in Punjab vandalising Reliance power supply network during the protest against farm laws/ Image Source: Indian Express
15

After staging protests along the Haryana-Delhi border causing massive inconvenience to the public, the farmers from Punjab are now resorting to vandalism and forceful disconnection of power supply to Reliance Jio towers to express their opposition to three farm laws passed by the Modi government.

The farmers, who had just a few days back staged protests outside the petrol pumps and retail outlets of Reliance have now resorted to vandalism of private properties belonging to Reliance Jio as a mark of protests against the three farm laws.

The protestors of various farmers’ union have shut the power supply to several Jio towers in Nawanshahr, Ferozepur, Mansa, Barnala, Fazilka, Patiala and Moga districts in the last three days. In a video shared by Asianet news network, one can see how protestors have gone rogue in Punjab and disrupting power supply in the state. A protestor can be seen cutting power supply to Jio mobile towers disrupting the telecom company’s services in several parts of the state.

In Ferozepur, the power supply to the cellular transmission towers was cut by farmers separately under the banner of BKU (Ugrahan) and BKU (Dakaunda).

We are disconnecting power supply as a form of protest, says farmers’ union

Defending the vandalism, BKU leader said that they disconnected power supply to five Jio mobile towers in Ferozepur to lodge our protest. “Our fight is against the corporate houses,” he added. BKU (Ugrahan)’s Gora Singh Bhainibagha confirmed that they cut the power connection to four mobile towers in Mansa on Wednesday and on Thursday, staged a dharna outside Jio offices.

Reportedly, the violent protestors in Nawanshahr, under the banner of Kirti Kisan Union (KKU) disconnected power supply to 11 Jio mobile towers. KKU leader Master Bhupinder Singh Wariach claimed that these black laws have been made to benefit the corporates, hence we are lodging our protest as the government is not ready to listen to us at all.

Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary of BKU (Ugrahan ) said they have been protesting against the corporates sector ever since the Centre came up with the three farm ordinances.

“First we sat outside petrol pumps of Reliance and ESSAR. Then we protested outside the Reliance malls and stores. We lifted our dharna from the dealer-based petrol pumps of these firms but we are still protesting at the company-owned pumps. Next, our call was to boycott Jio cellular service as part of which farmers ported out their numbers and have now disconnected the power supply to mobile towers,” said Kokrikalan.

Pubjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh cautions protestors, asks not disrupt power supply networks and vandalise Jio towers

Following the vandalism by the protestors in Punjab, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has asked farmers not to disrupt state’s telecom services and inconvenience citizen.

According to Times of India journalist Rohan Dua, the Punjab government, realising the dangerous situation, appealed the protestors to follow not to disrupt connect or manhandle employee and technicians of telecom companies.

Interestingly, while Punjab farmers are vandalising Jio towers today after Captain Amarinder Singh fanned the protests, it was Captain himself who had blamed Akali Dal for stalling progress.

2016 tweet by Captain Amarinder Singh

That’s Captain Amarinder Singh, pleading with Punjab farmers, presumably with folded hands, to do themselves a favor. Explaining how the farmers could have tripled their incomes if only they had a chance to deal with Reliance. But alas, the Akalis rained on their parade.

Thousands of protestors from Punjab have camped at the Haryana-Punjab border for around a month as the stalemate between the government and the protesters continue. The protests which began as a grievance against the farm reforms has now turned political with Khalistani groups, far-left, Islamist groups hijacking the protests to further their political agenda.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Farmers’ vandalise several Reliance Jio towers to ‘protest’ against farm laws, Punjab CM appeals for calm after fanning protests

OpIndia Staff -
The protestors of various farmers' union have shut the power supply to several Jio towers in the last three days in Punjab
Read more
News Reports

Corona affects Hindus, Muslims have dua, don’t need vaccine: Kolkata’s Maulana Barkati

OpIndia Staff -
"Muslim community is not afraid of the virus and will not take the vaccine," said Kolkata Shahi Imam Maulana Barkati
Read more

UK police arrests three pro-Khalistani men accused of RSS leader’s murder in 2009

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
One of the accused Gursharanbir Singh Wahiwala is also accused of the murder of RSS leader Brigadier Jagdish Gagneja (Retd) in 2016.

PM Modi transfers Rs 18,000 cr to 9 cr farmers, busts propaganda by opposition parties on 3 farm laws

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi released instalment of benefits under farmers scheme, amounting to Rs 18,000 crores that would benefit 9 crore farmer families

How Times of India and The Hindu turned ‘Haroon’, who posed as a priest, to a ‘Tantrik’ to secularise the crime

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Times of India, in its attempt to 'secularise' the crime, passed off the accused as a 'Tantrik', when it was, in fact, a man named Harun

Christmas, appropriation of pagan festival marked by violence against Jews, and why I am hurt as a Hindu: Time to reflect?

Opinions Balbir Punj -
While coping valiantly with COVID, the beleaguered world is also busy planning New Year and Christmas celebrations

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
Cricket

‘Different rules for Virat Kohli and T Natarajan, Ashwin suffered because he spoke up’: Sunil Gavaskar

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Citing the examples of T Natarajan and senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar said that there are double standards in the Indian team.
Read more
Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan’s post on ‘Chai’ stirs up a storm, actor accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users accused Amitabh Bachchan of hypocrisy, because the actor had sent a legal notice to poet Kumar Vishwas for using his father's poem.
Read more
Media

NDTV promoters caught again, after insider trading, Prannoy Roy and Radhika fined Rs 25 cr by SEBI in ICICI loan case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
SEBI has imposed fines on NDTV and its promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy for "violating various securities" norms
Read more
News Reports

‘Nuns pimped out boys to Christian priests at sex parties, clergy paid them for allowing to rape children,’ victim narrates ordeal in Germany

OpIndia Staff -
The victim said before the court that the nuns were key in aiding the abuse of the children at the children's home in Germany
Read more
World

Americans fume as ‘Covid relief bill’ promises millions of dollars to Pakistan and other countries for democracy, gender programs

OpIndia Staff -
The Covid relief bill has been passed by the US House and the Senate and awaits the president's signature to be signed into law.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘Farmers’ vandalise several Reliance Jio towers to ‘protest’ against farm laws, Punjab CM appeals for calm after fanning protests

OpIndia Staff -
The protestors of various farmers' union have shut the power supply to several Jio towers in the last three days in Punjab
Read more
Politics

The time when Balasaheb Thackeray regretted sending ‘idiot’ Pritish Nandy to Rajya Sabha

OpIndia Staff -
Balasaheb Thackeray and Pramod Mahajan were misled into believing that Pritish Nandy would uphold the party's beliefs.
Read more
News Reports

Afghanistan arrests 10 Chinese citizens on charges of espionage, asks China to apologise

OpIndia Staff -
The arrested Chinese nationals were reportedly in contact with the Haqqani Network terror group.
Read more
News Reports

After opposing reforms that free farmers from shackles of middlemen, Congress now sees middlemen in DBT payment to farmers

OpIndia Staff -
While opposing a law that seeks to remove middlemen from farm sector, Congress sees middlemen in DBT payments to farmers
Read more
News Reports

Corona affects Hindus, Muslims have dua, don’t need vaccine: Kolkata’s Maulana Barkati

OpIndia Staff -
"Muslim community is not afraid of the virus and will not take the vaccine," said Kolkata Shahi Imam Maulana Barkati
Read more
World

Jimmy Dore sets the cat among the pigeons as Democrats and ‘Progressives’ bicker after comedian pushes ‘Force The Vote’ on ‘Medicare for All’

K Bhattacharjee -
Jimmy Dore is one of the central figures of the 'Force The Vote' movement and is concerned with providing healthcare to all Americans.
Read more
News Reports

UK police arrests three pro-Khalistani men accused of RSS leader’s murder in 2009

OpIndia Staff -
One of the accused Gursharanbir Singh Wahiwala is also accused of the murder of RSS leader Brigadier Jagdish Gagneja (Retd) in 2016.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: NCP Corporator’s husband Aziz Sheikh charged with committing robbery at factory headed by BJP leader

OpIndia Staff -
In a new turn in the robbery case at BJP leader's factory, NCP leader's husband Aziz Sheikh has been charged
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth admitted to hospital. Know why

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier on Wednesday, Sun Pictures informed on Twitter that the shooting of the movie 'Annaathe', featuring Rajinikanth, had been postponed after four crew members were diagnosed with Coronavirus.
Read more
Government and Policy

PM Modi transfers Rs 18,000 cr to 9 cr farmers, busts propaganda by opposition parties on 3 farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi released instalment of benefits under farmers scheme, amounting to Rs 18,000 crores that would benefit 9 crore farmer families
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com