Monday, March 29, 2021
Home World After Cardi B was slammed for Grammy performance, rapper Lil Nas X criticised for...
EntertainmentSocial MediaWorld
Updated:

After Cardi B was slammed for Grammy performance, rapper Lil Nas X criticised for Satan lap dance in music video, to sell shoes with blood drop

The video has been heavily criticized for its overt depictions of Satanism and sexual undertones. Lil Nas X himself has acknowledged these criticisms, choosing to fire back against them.

OpIndia Staff
Lil Nas X in Montero music video
Image: Lil Nas X in Montero music video
4

Rapper Lil Nas X, famous for his international hit song “Old Town Road”, is being subject to an online firestorm in the wake of his “Montero” music video release on Friday. In the video, Lil Nas X is seen giving a raunchy lap dance to a CGI Satan (Shaitaan). On top of this, Lil Nas X is also selling sneakers titled “Satan Shoes” containing 60ccs of red ink, with a drop of genuine blood. Both of these instances have made the rapper a ripe target for criticism.

The “Montero” music video has gone viral, amassing more than 30 million views on YouTube since Friday. The video has been heavily criticized for its overt depictions of Satanism and sexual undertones. Lil Nas X himself has acknowledged these criticisms, choosing to fire back against them.

Critics of Lil Nas X focus on the fact that the rapper’s fanbase primarily consists of kids, due to the fact Lil Nas X’s viral hit “Old Town Road” was especially popular amongst kids. One particular critic posted a 2019 video of Lil Nas X performing Old Town Road for an audience of children, accusing “the system” of targeting kids. In response, Lil Nas X justified his music video, writing, “I am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job.”

However, the comment by the rapper is at odds with his beliefs just over two months ago where, in a January 2021 interview with NPR, the rapper admitted that children were his core audience at the time and he was okay with that. The rapper is also selling a book targeted at children titled “C is for Country.” Lil Nas X has also made an appearance on The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, a spinoff of the kid’s television show Sesame Street.

The rapper has also performed a virtual concert of the online game platform Roblox, drawing over 30 million visits to the online concert, According to Roblox itself, over half of its users are under the age of 13. Therefore, the criticism against him is not just limited to the supposed “outrageousness” of the music video he released but also consists of exposing his extremely young audience to mature themes like Satanism and LGBT sexuality. It is to be noted that Lil Nas X is an openly gay music artist.

Lil Nas X is also facing criticism for collaborating with a company named MSCHF in order to sell “Satan Shoes”. Producing exactly 666 pair of sneakers to sell, in line with “The Number of the Beast” according to the Christian Bible, the shoes also consists of a vial containing 60ccs of red ink, including a single drop of genuine blood. The shoe company Nike has already clarified that it is neither involved with designing the shoes nor endorses them.

Republican South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem lashed out against the sneakers in the form of a tweet. In her tweet, Noem wrote, “Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only okay, it’s “exclusive.” But do you know what’s more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul. We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win.”

In response, he wrote, “ur a whole governor and u on here tweeting about some damn shoes. do ur job!”

Recently, rapper Cardi B had come under severe criticism for a sexually explicit Grammy performance of her famous song ‘WAP’. Conservative activist Candace Owens called her a ‘cancel cell to culture’ which led to a huge online spat.

Cardi B subsequently deleted her tweets after she was accused of slander. They were also slapped with FCC complaints following the performance.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsLil Nas x shoes
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

BBC, with history of anti-Hindu bias, attempts to take Hinduism out of Holi and Islamise the festival of colours: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The British public broadcaster BBC took to social media to Islamise Holi and attempted to take Hinduism out of the festival.
Politics

Mamata Banerjee tells women to beat up BJP workers with utensils, calls herself Royal Bengal Tiger: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee has declared herself a Royal Bengal Tiger while campaigning in Nandigram ahead of polling on 1st April.

Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 becomes law after Presidential assent: Read how it alters the power equation in Delhi

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
The centre had passed the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha on last Monday and later in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Mehbooba Mufti says she was denied a passport because CID deems her ‘detrimental to the security of India’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The PDP Chief had filed an application in J and K High Court where J and K police had informed court that her passport application was denied due to adverse report by CID.

Uttar Pradesh: Temple priest found brutally murdered with his throat slit near Bulanshahr temple, police on alert

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Preliminary investigation has revealed that the Sadhu's throat was slit using a sharp weapon.

Violent protests erupt after death of a Nigerian national, while protestors blame Delhi Police, police cites CCTV footage that tells a different tale

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The sudden death of the Nigerian national sparked violent protests by African nationals who created ruckus and broke glasses at DDU hospital.

Recently Popular

Politics

‘Everything cannot be made public’: Amit Shah confirms he met Sharad Pawar at Adani residence

OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah subtly hinted that a meeting was held between the leadership of the two parties and added that not everything can be made public.
Read more
Politics

Punjab: Anti-farm law protestors attack BJP MLA, strip him naked after thrashing him

OpIndia Staff -
'Farmer protestors' in Punjab attacked BJP MLA from Abohar, Arun Narang, and tore off his clothes after thrashing him.
Read more
Politics

‘I don’t do so much even for CM, are you kidding me?’: TMC MP Nusrat gets angry during rally, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan was spotted losing her temper during a rally.
Read more
Sports

Manchester United FC attacked on social media for wishing their Hindu supporters a happy Holi

OpIndia Staff -
Manchester United Football Club wished Hindus a happy Holi on the occasion of the festival of colours.
Read more
World

Bangladesh: Islamists chant ‘direct action’, attack Hindu temples to protest PM Modi’s visit

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists in Bangladesh attacked Hindu Temples to protest against the official visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Read more
News Reports

Sharad Pawar to be wheeled into surgery on 31st March, all engagements cancelled: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Nawab Malik informed that Sharad Pawar had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following pain in his abdomen.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,026FansLike
526,474FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com