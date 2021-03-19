Friday, March 19, 2021
Rapper Cardi B deletes tweets after activist Candace Owens threatens to sue her for slander during spat over sexually explicit Grammy performance

OpIndia Staff
Cardi B vs Candace Owens
Image Credit: AP
4

Candace Owens, popular Conservative political commentator and activist, has threatened to sue American rapper Cardi B for making allegedly defamatory comments about her family during a heated Twitter spat. The spat occurred after the artist’s controversial WAP performance at the Grammy’s which drew comparisons with the dances at strip clubs from critics.

Candace Owens slammed the artist for her performance which she claimed was a “cancer cell to culture”. The dispute was precipitated by an appearance Owens made at Tucker Carlson Tonight criticising the rapper for her Grammy performance.

“You are insecure and I irk you because I see right through the facade. You are a part of a larger cancer that is manifesting in black culture. There’s no person in America who can look you in the face and honestly say they wish they’re daughters turned out like you,” Owens told Cardi B during the online spat.

In another scathing tweet, Candace Owens said, “You always love to mention my husband’s skin tone— so let me ask— what color are the people that are encouraging you to strip in front of the world? Who owns your record labels? Who owns CBS and the GRAMMY’s? Who made the most money off of your WAP? You sold it to who?”

At one point, the artist shared a photoshopped screenshot of a tweet claiming that Owens had actually tweeted that. The fake tweet showed Owens admitting that her husband and brother shared a homosexual relationship. The image was captioned with words in extremely foul language.

Owens responded saying, “This looks like a random blog that seems to have been dumb enough to have fallen for a photoshopped tweet. You tweeted that the photoshopped tweet was real and you saw it on a day that I was trending—which is a lie. You made that part up to help circulate a slanderous lie.”

Cardi B subsequently deleted the tweet and all other tweets where she defended her scandalous allegations after Candace Owens threatened to sue her for libel.

There were multiple tweets that went out from either side during the spat. However, popular opinion appeared to be on Owens’ side due to the rapper’s sexually provocative performance. In one tweet, Owens advised Cardi B, “Millions of young girls follow you. At your best, you are self-deprecating and humorous. At your worst, you are naked, shoving your vagina into another woman’s vagina while thrusting atop her. You were at your worst on the Grammy stage. Do better.”

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have also been slapped with FCC complaints following the performance. “The outfits they were wearing and the movements they did were absolutely disgusting. This network should face very stiff penalties,” one viewer from Idaho said.

