Ritika Phogat, cousin of wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat, commits suicide after losing wrestling tournament

The death of Ritika Phogat, maternal cousin of wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat has shocked the sports community. As per a report in MyKhel, Ritika Phogat committed suicide by hanging after losing the finals of a wrestling tournament as she could not bear the embarrassment.

As per reports, Ritika Phogat had participated in the state-level sub-junior, junior women, and men wrestling competition at Lohagarh Stadium in Bharatpur, Rajasthan between March 12 and 14. Ritika went in shock after she lost the finals by just one point which was attended by father of Phogat sisters, Mahavir Phogat.

Ritika who was just 17 years of age, had won many domestic as well as regional championships in wrestling. A resident of Jaitpur village in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu, Ritika had been learning and practicing wrestling for over five years at Mahavir Phogat, a Donacharya awardee’s wrestling academy.

Phogat Sisters

Phogat Sisters have carved a name for themselves in the sporting community after making India proud multiple times on international platforms. Geeta and Babita Phogat won gold and silver at the 2010 Commonwealth Games that were held in Delhi. Geeta Phogat was the first female wrestler to ever win a gold at the CWG tournament. She subsequently represented India at the 2012 London Olympic.

Their younger sister, Ritu Phogat is a professional mixed martial art fighter. Similarly, their cousin Vinesh Phogat is one of the best freestyle wrestlers. She will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics later this year.

The family is deeply pained and in shock.