Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Missing CCTV footage of his society procured by Vaze himself, presumably to destroy the evidence: Report

The Antilia bomb scare case gets murkier and murkier.

CCTV video that was found missing was procured by Vaze himself
Sachin Vaze(Source: India Today)
In a shocking new revelation, it is being reported that the CCTV footage of Vaze’s society which had gone missing, was procured by none other than the tainted police officer himself. Vaze had reportedly seized the CCTV footage of his society, stating that the DVR was needed for official use by the police, a report by TV 9 Marathi says. The footage was subsequently damaged. Vaze had allegedly confiscated the video footage so that no evidence can be found during the interrogation, the report added.

The report further stated that Vaze had written a letter to the society in the name of his friend to procure the video footage. The letter is currently in possession of the NIA. The letter said the footage was needed for an inquiry into the Ambani case and was signed by Waze, sources said.

In the preliminary investigation by the NIA, it has been reportedly found that Vaze had tried to destroy the CCTV footage of the society. It is also been revealed that Vaze not only tried to destroy the CCTV footage but also the digital video recorder of the CCTV cameras. Many of the DVRs that were in Vaze’s possession have been found in damaged condition, the report said.

CCTV footage of Sachin Vaze’s society had gone missing

Earlier yesterday, it was reported that the CCTV footage of Sachin Vaze’s society had gone missing. According to the report, the officials of Mumbai Police had confiscated CCTV footage from Sachin Vaze’s society, days before Mansukh Hiren was found dead on the banks of a creek that flows towards Mumbra from Thane.

Sachin Vaze lives in the B-6 wing of the Saket Complex in Thane. A total of 51 CCTV cameras are installed in his society complex. It was reported earlier that Mumbai Police officials had come down to the society and took the CCTV footage of the camera feeds away with them.

Sachin Vaze’s connection in the Antilia Bomb scare case

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made a sensational disclosure on March 5 in Vidhan Sabha when he claimed that Assistant Police officer Sachin Vaze was in touch with Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the Scorpio car that was found laden with explosives outside the Ambani residence.

Fadnavis has alleged conspiracy behind the attack against Mukesh Ambani, alleging that it could not be a coincidence that the car was stolen from Thane, the route they followed was also from Thane and the IO investigating the case also lived in Thane.

Shortly after Fadnavis’ revelation, Mansukh Hiren was found in a creek in Thane. Hiren’s wife has accused Vaze of murdering her husband. The case was transferred to the Anti-Terrorism Squad on March 6 and Vaze was removed from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch after his name surfaced in connection with the matter.

