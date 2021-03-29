Two weeks after hailing tainted cop Sachin Vaze as ‘honest and capable officer’, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut claimed that he had expressed his apprehensions about Vaze to party leaders during his reinstatement to the Maharashtra police force.

During a TV interview on Monday (March 29), the Shiv Sena leader said, “When there was plan to reinstate Sachin Waze into the Maharashtra police force, I had informed some leaders that he could create problems for us. His behaviour and style of working could lead to some troubles for the government.” He further added that he cannot name the party leaders but they are ‘well aware’ of the conversation.

Sanjay Raut said that he knew Sachin Waze as he had been a journalist for a long time. The Shiv Sena leader emphasised, “This whole incident of Waze’s activities and controversies thereafter taught a lesson to the MVA government. It was good in a way that it happened and taught us some lessons.” On being asked about Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray backing Sachin Vaze, Raut claimed that he was not aware of the tainted cop’s activities.

Sanjay Raut bats for Sachin Vaze

Earlier on March 14, Raut claimed that Sachin Vaze was a very honest and capable officer. “He has been arrested in connection with gelatin sticks that were found. One suspicious death also occurred. It’s Mumbai Police’s responsibility to investigate the matter. No central team was needed,” he claimed.

I believe Sachin Waze is a very honest & capable officer. He has been arrested in connection with gelatin sticks that were found. One suspicious death also occurred. It’s Mumbai Police’s responsibility to investigate the matter. No central team was needed: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena pic.twitter.com/qWKyXgp5sH — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2021

His statement on March 14 contradicts his current stance that he had informed party leaders of the potential trouble that Sachin Vaze could cause to the Maharashtra government. It must be mentioned that Sachin Vaze was reinstated at 4 a.m on June 6, 2020, after 16 years of suspension in a custodial death case. Sachin Vaze was arrested by the NIA on March 13 for his alleged role in planting the explosives-laden car outside Ambani’s house. He has been accused of planning Hiren Mansukh’s murder as well.