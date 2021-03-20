Amidst the deteriorating strategic relationships between Riyadh and its long-time patron Pakistan, the former has prohibited its men from marrying women from Pakistan. Along with Pakistan, the men in Saudi Arabia have also been barred from marrying women from Bangladesh, Chad and Myanmar, a local Arab newspaper Makkah daily reported.

The Saudi Arab administration has made it clear that if any local men wish to marry a foreigner from these 4 nations would have to now face tougher regulations, Makkah daily quoted the Makkah Police Director Major General Assaf Al-Qurashi.

These stricter additional rules have been implemented to discourage Arab men from marrying outsiders.

Those wishing to marry foreign women should first obtain the consent of the government and submit marriage applications through official channels. It has been reported that the applicants would have to be over 25 and attach identification documents signed by the local district mayor as well as all other identity papers, including a copy of his family card. Divorced men will not be allowed to apply within six months of their divorce.

“If the applicant is already married, he should attach a report from a hospital proving that his wife is either disabled, suffering from a chronic disease or is sterile,” Police Director Major General Assaf Al-Qurashi said.

According to unofficial figures, there are about 500,000 women from these four countries currently living in Saudi Arabia.

Why relations between long-time allies Pakistan and Saudi Arabia deteriorated

The ties between the once long-time allies Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have deteriorated lately. The relationship which had flourished for a long time now has turned sour following Pakistan’s deranged behaviour and threats to Saudi Arabia. The difference between the two long-time allies – Pakistan and Saudi Arabia emerged when the latter refused to side with Pakistan over the Kashmir issue earlier last year. The Modi government’s proactive diplomacy and goodwill in the Gulf have acted in favour of India.

As Saudi Arabia did not take notice of Pakistan’s rants against India, Pakistan had expressed displeasure over the refusal and had also threatened to split OIC- an organisation of 57 Muslim-majority countries led by Saudi Arabia. Following the threats, Saudi Arabia, a long time benefactor of Pakistan, decided to overtly penalise the terror-state by cutting aides, grants and oil supplies provided to them.