In another sensational disclosure, the explosives-laden Scorpio car found outside Antilia was never stolen but used by Assistant Police officer Sachin Vaze, a report published by TV 9 Marathi said.

According to the report, the car was not stolen but was being used by Sachin Vaze. The sources quoted by the Marathi vernacular media outlet said that the car was used by Vaze, and he had asked Hiren to file a false complaint about it being stolen. The NIA believe the owner of the car was pressurised to file a complaint about his missing car. Mansukh Hiren, the owner of Scorpio, had filed a missing car complaint at the Vikhroli police station.

It is pertinent to note that days before his death, Mansukh Hiren, whose Scorpio car was found outside the Ambani residence, had penned an agonising letter, accusing the police of harassment. Three days after he wrote the letter, Mansukh was found dead in a creek near Thane.

Sachin Vaze reportedly visited local shop to get fake number plates, drivers of the car found to be employed by the police force: Report

It is also being reported that Vaze had gone to a local shop to make fake number plates. He created bogus number plates for the two cars—Scorpio and Innova—that were found outside the Ambani residence. The Scorpio was fitted with a scooter number plate, sources said.

Another shocking piece of information that has surfaced in the Antilia Bomb scare case is that the drivers of the two cars found outside Ambani’s residence were both working in the police force. According to the sources quoted by TV 9 Marathi, the two drivers of Innova and Scorpio are working in the police force and were in touch with tainted police officer Sachin Vaze.

Meanwhile, NIA officials are on the trail of both the drivers. A high alert is sounded to prevent the drivers from fleeing anywhere, sources said, adding that the two drivers may be called for questioning soon. It is pertinent to note that both the drivers belong to the CIU unit of the Mumbai Police, the same unit in which Vaze served as Assistant Police officer.

Ever since the NIA took over the Antilia bomb scare case, shocking new details have emerged in the case on a regular basis. The details have inextricably linked the Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze with the incident. The involvement of Mumbai Police has also come under the spotlight, especially after the recovery of the Innova car from the office of the Mumbai Police Commissioner and now with the involvement of drivers working in the police force.

Innova car recovered from the office of Mumbai Police Commissioner

After the case was transferred to the ATS, the National Investigation Agency(NIA) was called in to handle the probe related to the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai. On Saturday night, Sachin Vaze was arrested by the NIA after hours-long interrogation in the Antilia bomb scare.

On Sunday, a white Innova car, that was tailing the explosive-laden Scorpio was found from the office of the Mumbai Police commissioner and was used by Vaze’s Crime Investigation Unit (CIU). Some reports had then suggested that the car was used by Vaze himself. Vaze had also reportedly named Shiv Sena leaders in the Antilia case.